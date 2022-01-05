JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police Department patrol officers started working 11-hour shifts at the beginning of the year, and Chief Rick Elliott believes the change will help ease a shortage of patrol officers.
“We’ve been experiencing a shortage for years,” Elliott said. “We get 6,000 calls a month and have officers going from call-to-call.”
The new shift will have officers working four days on and getting four days off or working five days on and five off.
Shifts will overlap
Elliott describes the change as a move to be more proactive than reactive. He said it’ll give the department more traffic enforcement and add patrols in neighborhoods. And, he said, he believes it’ll help the department curb its overtime pay.
“We should have more numbers on the street than we’ve ever had,” Elliott said.
He said the change should enable officers to spend more time with their families, noting that police work can cause stress with family life.
“It gives officers more time off,” Elliott said. “I think it’ll give better quality time for officers with family.”
Not all patrol officers were in favor of the change, he said. Some on the first shift who work Monday through Friday were opposed to it. Those officers didn’t want to give up their weekends off, he said
The change only affects the Patrol Division. Other divisions, such as the Criminal Investigation Division, won’t change their shifts.
Elliott also said Mayor Harold Copenhaver is looking at ways to increase salaries for the police and fire departments, as well as other city employees.
“The mayor wants to get us a more competitive pay,” he said.
Other JPD news
The Patrol Division got a boost this week when five officers were sworn in Tuesday. The group is composed of one certified officer from Tennessee and four people beginning their law enforcement careers.
According to a news release, District Court Judge David Boling swore them into office during a ceremony. This group will spend a couple of weeks learning policy and procedures before heading to Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Academy for 13 weeks of training. The five are Homero Gonzalez, Samuel White, Garrett Haney, Johnathon Porter and Faith Jankoviak.
At the end of December, the department announced six JPD officers were promoted during a ceremony.
The six are:
Sgt. Brian Arnold was promoted from detective corporal and will serve as a sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Sgt. Shane Fox was promoted from detective corporal and will serve as a sergeant in CID.
Lt. Royce Smith was promoted from sergeant and will serve as a lieutenant in the Patrol Division.
Lt. Lyle Waterworth was promoted from sergeant and will serve as a lieutenant in the Patrol Division.
Sgt. Tony Zaffarano was promoted from corporal and will serve as a sergeant in the Patrol Division.
Sgt. Erik Johnson was promoted from corporal and will serve as a sergeant in the East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.
Elliott said six positions will become open as officers are retiring this year.
