JONESBORO — Jonesboro police reported three separate incidents involving stolen vehicles over the weekend.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $35,000, was reported stolen out of Trumann. JPD officers were able to recover the vehicle on Saturday in the 1800 block of Self Circle after Trumann police provided the location of the vehicle using the owner’s MyChevrolet GPS locator app.
In an unrelated case on Saturday, a 55-year-old man reported the theft of a rental vehicle, valued at $30,000, from the 400 block of Allis Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police also received a complaint on Friday from a 58-year-old woman regarding a stolen 2010 Volkswagen Beetle. She reported that a 54-year-old man had taken the vehicle without permission and then gotten into a hit-and-run accident.
In other JPD reports:
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police his shop was broken into on Saturday and again on Sunday with items taken including a popcorn machine, a go cart motor, a head for a Honda motor, go cart wheels and tires and a gas heater, with a total value of $5,400. Damage to a window and fence was estimated at $300, and damage to a door was estimated at $100.
Police responded on Saturday to the 700 block of Valley Drive, where a 32-year-old Jonesboro woman had suffered a gun shot wound to her left calf. The call came in from a 31-year-old Jonesboro man who stated that his friend had been shot in the leg during an accidental discharge.
The Department of Human Services reported on Friday that someone had filed for rental assistance through the COVID-19 Rental Relief Program and then kept the $1,950 they received.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday that a 19-year-old woman had hit her in the 1900 block of West Matthews. She had a bloody nose and a small laceration on her foot.
Police responded Saturday to the 600 block of Roseclair, where a 23-year-old Bay woman reported that her laptop, valued at $1,500, had been stolen.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday that a female grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face twice while she was on break at work in the 200 block of East Johnson.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported property taken from her vehicle on Saturday including a wallet, debit and credit cards and $600 in cash.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday that a 48-inch television and Cannon camera and accessories had been stolen from her home in the 2300 bock of Clark Street.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday that a backpack and miscellaneous items were stolen from her vehicle in the 200 block of Scott Street. Total value of the items taken was estimated at $200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.