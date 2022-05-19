JONESBORO — The Police Department is seeing several retirements and promotions in two major divisions this year.
Capt. Todd Nelson, commander of the Criminal Investigation Division, retired in February after serving in the department for almost 30 years.
He is being replaced by Capt. Jim Chambers, who has served in the Patrol Division and on the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force.
Chambers will oversee detectives, the department’s Street Crimes Unit and the officers in the DTF, as well as the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
According to the department’s website, Nelson started his law enforcement career in the spring of 1993 as a patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 1999 and lieutenant in 2012. He served over the Quality of Life Division upon promotion. In 2019, he received his captain bars and oversaw the daily operations of the investigation divisions and special services. He served many years on the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team and was assigned to be their commander in July 2020. He remained as their commander up to his retirement.
Capt. Scott Roper retired in April as commander of the Patrol Division
He began working at the Jonesboro Police Department in December of 1988. He was promoted to his current rank of captain in 2001. Roper is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University. He has commanded every division in the Police Department, was assigned to the Special Services Division in December of 2015 and transferred back to captain of the Patrol Division in 2019, according to the website.
Roper now serves as the City of Jonesboro head of Code Enforcement.
Capt. Scott Baker is now the commander of the Patrol Division.
Baker joined the department in 2000 and has served in CID as a crime scene investigator. He also served as a Patrol supervisor and was on the department’s Honor Guard for 14 years.
He’s a graduate of the National Forensics Academy in Knoxville, Tenn., and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
“Both are seasoned, veteran officers,” Chief Rick Elliott said of Chambers and Baker on Thursday. “They came up through the ranks. With their experience and leadership, they’ll do well.”
Three promoted
On Thursday, the department promoted two people to lieutenant and one to sergeant.
Lt. Royce Smith was hired in September 1999 and has served in Patrol and on the SWAT team. He will work in the Training Division.
Lt. Nathan Coleman joined the force in 2008 and will work in the Patrol Division. He previously worked in CID and Patrol. He is serving as president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Sgt. Jacob Daffron joined the department in 2011 and has served as a detective in CID and worked in parks enforcement.
