JONESBORO — On the evening of Sept. 16, Jonesboro police Sgt. David Stout and his wife Haley left their hotel in Boston in search of bottled water to bring back to their room.
That’s when things changed.
“As we were walking, I saw two officers in a Home Goods store having a hard time with a suspect,” Stout said. “He was passively resisting, making it hard to get him in the patrol car.”
He said he watched as the officers tried to get the suspect subdued for about 45 seconds and noticed the officers were getting winded.
“I told Haley I’m going to do something,” Stout said. “I couldn’t just sit there and watch.”
He said he showed the officers his badge and offered his assistance, which they accepted.
Stout said he took hold of the suspect’s ankles and pulled him into the patrol car as the Boston officers held up his body. He said the suspect was kicking the door of the car.
The 42-year-old suspect was wanted for seven outstanding warrants, including shoplifting and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said he wasn’t surprised by Stout’s actions.
“There’s a brotherhood among police officers,” Elliott said. “He jumped in and gave assistance. It’s part of being involved in law enforcement.
“This is what we do day-in and day-out, helping perfect strangers.”
Elliott said supporting brother and sister officers is important.
“Jumping in is the thing to do,” he said. “I’m proud of what he did. Sgt. Stout is a truly dedicated officer.”
On the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page was this comment:
“Thank you for helping us out Officer Stout!” –Capt. Robert W. Ciccolo Jr., commander, Boston Police Department, District A1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.