JONESBORO — Before leaving the scene of the crime, the man who shot 20-year-old Brandon Wilson outside of a Jonesboro apartment complex on July 24 photographed his dead victim, witnesses said.
Police believe that shooter is Keyonte James Earl Wilbourn.
The U.S. Marshal Service and Chicago police arrested Wilbourn on a warrant charging him with first degree murder.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $1 million cash only bond for Wilbourn. Should he be able to post bond, Fowler said Wilbourn would have to wear an ankle monitor.
Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Henry had requested a $5 million cash bond, noting Wilbourn was a parole absconder and was on parole out of Clayton County, Missouri, having been sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Through a videoconference, Wilbourn denied that he was still on parole in Missouri.
Surveillance video at Cedar Park Apartments verified what witnesses told police following the shooting, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
The video showed a maroon Nissan Altima with a distinct rust pattern enter the property at 4:35 a.m., Detective Austin Morgan wrote in the affidavit. At 4:44 a.m., Wilson’s vehicle entered the property and drove around the parking lot.
“A cell phone screen light can be seen at the south end of the parking lot and a male voice can be heard saying, ‘down here,’” Morgan wrote. “It appeared that this person was on the phone with Wilson and was directing him towards him. Wilson then drives up (to) the individual.
“At 4:47 camera time a muzzle flash can then be seen and a single gunshot is heard. The shooter can then be seen walking in front of Wilson’s head lights. The car then accelerates and crashes through the fence at the south end of the complex.”
At 4:59 a.m., the maroon car with the rust pattern is seen leaving the scene, Morgan wrote.
Detectives learned that Wilbourn had recently been issued a warning ticket for a traffic infraction while driving a maroon Altima with that distinct rust pattern. A search of Wilson’s phone revealed that Wilson had made several calls to a “number associated with Keyonte Wilbourn within 30 minutes of the shooting,” police said.
Morgan said a witness at the scene told police the shooter was wearing a blue sweatshirt. Later, a witness went to the police station and reported that Wilbourn was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt hours before the shooting.
Wilbourn, 27, is scheduled to appear Oct. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.