JONESBORO — When the Jonesboro Police Department needs specialized backup, it calls upon its SWAT team.
The Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) comprises 27 full-time police officers, according to Lt. Tim Doyle, a division commanding officer of the team.
The team, which was formed in its current position in 1982, also includes about five medical reserve officers, two or three medical doctors and several paramedics.
Doyle said that he or Capt. Todd Nelson, commander of Criminal Investigation Division at JPD, decide when to utilize the SWAT team.
“We take it on a case-by-case basis,” Doyle said. “It’s usually used on a higher risk level cases.”
Doyle said the team has been deployed 35-40 times in the past three years. It was deployed when making the arrest of a suspect in the bank and grocery store robberies recently.
Doyle also cited the December 2015 incident where a man drove his pickup truck onto the Arkansas State University campus with a propane tank in the back and threatened to blow it up.
On Dec. 10, 2015, Brad Bartelt drove his green truck to Arkansas State University armed with a loaded shotgun, a gas can and a propane tank. He shouted at students to leave the area, and he called the Jonesboro’s 911 dispatch center to alert police.
“We responded to that one,” Doyle said.
He said the team was called out to ASU when they had many dignitaries in attendance at an event. He said the team blended in with the crowds and provided added protection.
“We were staged in the area in case we were needed,” Doyle said.
The team is made up of volunteers who have at least three years of experience as a full-time police officer. Before taking to the field with the team, members undergo a rigorous training regiment, Doyle said.
Members train with weapons and non-lethal items, such as pepper spray and other gases. Members have their duty handguns, as well as assault-style rifles at their disposal.
Doyle said members train at least twice a month, and many individuals receive specialized training that they share with other members.
Doyle, who’s been a SWAT team member since 1999, said membership is completely voluntary and officers don’t receive extra pay. Members are on call seven days a week, and 24 hours a day, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.