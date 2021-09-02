JONESBORO — Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit and a U.S. marshals task force arrested a Jonesboro man on Wednesday on suspicion of multiple crimes, according to a JPD incident report.
Marques Devon Price, 28, of 621 Krewson St., was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and an out-of-town warrant.
Price was being held Thursday at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Kendall Wayne Peden, 24, of 705 S. Fifth Ave., Paragould, was arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of Southwest Drive, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and for an out-of-town warrant.
James Michael Radford, 37, of 67 Skyline Drive, Cherokee Village, was arrested in the 1800 block of Kendal St. at about 1 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication.
Hilary Diane Deen, 33, of 1100 Cartwright St., was arrested at about 1:10 a.m. Thursday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and State Street on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Gregory Aiden Bornhoft, 18, of 2539 Arkansas 1, Harrisburg, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Thursday after a traffic stop on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, recovered stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (drugs) and careless and prohibited driving.
A Jonesboro woman told police she was choked and assaulted by a 38-year-old Jonesboro man Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Parkside Circle. She suffered a cut to her hand and an injury to her shoulder.
A Jonesboro man said a suspect pointed a gun at him and struck him with the gun on Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Parkside Circle.
A Jonesboro man reported that his residence had been burglarized either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of Race Street. Stolen were two televisions and a Taurus handgun worth a total value of $950.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone fired a gun at his vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Warren St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.