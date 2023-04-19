JONESBORO — The victim of an April 5 shooting is now considered a suspect in what is considered a shootout between the victim and another suspect, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Dewayne Smith, 21, of the 100 block of Buckingham Road, Marion, was shot in the abdomen and left arm, according to the police report.
He was taken in a personal vehicle to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Sally Smith said she believes Dewayne Smith has been released from the hospital.
The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Hargis Drive at about 2:37 a.m.
The police report lists five witnesses to the shooting, Sally Smith said. It marks the 13th person shot in 10 separate incidents in Jonesboro this year, she said.
Sally Smith said detectives had a person of interest in the shooting.
The police report lists drug dealing as a circumstance for the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.