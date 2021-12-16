JONESBORO — Detective Brian Arnold went home Sunday evening, showered and tried to go to sleep, but couldn’t.
Arnold, a member of the Jonesboro police’s Criminal Investigation Division, had been working that day on the kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy from Jonesboro by his biological father.
The boy’s mother, a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman, told police Oscar Corrales, 29, had stolen her car and taken the boy with him.
According to a police report, Arnold wrote, “Detectives were called in to begin the investigation into the abduction and a translator from the Craighead County Juvenile Office was called in to assist. Detectives were able to confirm Corrales had no parental rights to the child and was able to obtain a bench warrant for the arrest of Corrales.”
Arnold found out that Corrales was heading to Valdosta, Ga., with the boy.
“We got the information that he was in that area,” he said.
He informed the Valdosta Police Department about the situation at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He said he went home after 10 that night.
“It was hard to go to bed that night,” Arnold said. “I stayed awake thinking about it. I got a call at midnight that they had found the suspect with the boy.”
Corrales is facing charges of kidnapping and theft of a vehicle, he said. Arnold said Corrales is awaiting extradition to Arkansas from Georgia. He said he doesn’t know of the timeline for extradition.
Corrales is currently being held in the Lowndes County, Ga., Detention Center.
Arnold said the Georgia Division of Family & Children’s Services took custody of the boy until his mother could arrange to pick him up. Arnold said he thought she was heading to Georgia on Monday.
He credited the work by Valdosta police.
“Everyone involved there was very helpful,” Arnold said, who’s been with CID for five years. “They bent over backward to help out. They did a great job.”
Arnold said inter-agency cooperation – with in-state and out-of-state police departments – happens frequently with police.
“It usually involves a major crime,” he said. “We’ve never had any department deny helping.”
In December 2019, Shawn Cone, then accused of the murder of Alissa Reynolds, fled to Key West, Fla.
Jonesboro police contacted law enforcement there. Cone was arrested.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of Key West and local authorities assisted with the arrest. Cone was extradited back to Arkansas.
Cone was convicted of the murder in September.
Earlier this year, Jonesboro police were informed that a murder suspect in a Marion shooting was in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police arrested the suspect, who was sent to Marion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.