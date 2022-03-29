JONESBORO — The Quorum Court approved the clean up ordinance for budget year 2021 and also appointed new a MAPC and two fire board members on Monday at the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Tuesday morning that everything went smoothly during Monday’s meeting.
The clean up ordinance reconciled and finalized the 2021 Annual Operating Budget for Craighead County.
A copy of the 2021 Craighead County “Annual Operating Budget Clean-up Ordinance” will be filed in the office of the County Clerk and will be available for inspection and copying by any person during normal office hours.
A resolution to reappoint Jeff Steiling to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) Board was also passed by the full court. He had completed the term of David Handwork, which expired on Friday.
Handwork had resigned prior to the completion of his term on the MAPC back in January. Steiling began his a five-year term Tuesday.
Next was a resolution to appoint Tommy Holmes to the Southridge Fire Board, which also passed without issue.
Holmes was appointed for a five-year term, which will begin on Saturday and run through April 2, 2027.
The Philadelphia Fire Board is receiving a new member with the passed resolution to appoint Tom Linsey.
He will be replacing Jerald McGregor, whose second term will expire on Friday. Linsey also begins a five-year term, which will run through April 1, 2027.
