James Elwyn Hinds voices his objections to the proposed regional airport during the public comments on Monday night at the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Exempt Employee policy and passed several resolutions and ordinances including a resolution to award the bid for the Craighead County Courtroom Expansion and Saferoom project on Monday night during a meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

The court passed an emergency resolution to award the bid for the dourtroom expansion project to Ramson’s Construction Co. of Jonesboro, which was the lone bidder on the project.