JONESBORO — Developers will have to wait to start construction after an ordinance to block any new construction of non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works was passed Monday by the Craighead County Quorum Court.
Criag McDaniel, owner of Craig McDaniel Real Estate, said that he had spoken with Judge Marvin Day on the phone and that he believed that everything was going to go well.
He was there on behalf of an unnamed developer that he represents and seemed surprised by the results of the vote. He said he believes there is a need for new treatment systems.
County Judge Marvin Day said there have been several inquires by developers at multiple locations around the county.
Justice of the Peace Vince Pearcy asked if there are currently any plants of this type.
Day informed him that there are two, including one at a subdivision off Arkansas Highway 1 south of Jonesboro.
The purpose of the ordinance is to set a reasonable time period for a temporary moratorium on the creation, construction and acceptance any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works.
All non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works will not be permitted to begin construction or accepted from Dec. 14, 2021, through June 14, 2022.
“We want to promote development and work with developers to make sure that any construction is good for everybody,” Day said.
Another ordinance to revise the Craighead County Employment/Personnel Policy handbook also passed. The measure requires that all employees, including elected officials, clock in and out of work using a face recognition system to ensure accuracy.
Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook asked if the changes were fair to the county or would the changes cause the county lose money.
“It doesn’t effect the county’s budget and employees are being treated fair,” Day replied.
Andrew Stricklin did not agree.
“It was a slap in the face to county employees,” Strickland said, warming Day that “this is a bad move. There will be backlash.”
Stricklin previously announced that he will be running for circuit clerk in 2022.
Justices of the peace then adjourned into subcommittees to discuss issues including:
A plat for Oak Ridge Cemetery.
An appropriation ordinance to establish a new mid-point and classifying the position as exempt for a case coordinator position in the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
A resolution confirming mutual aid agreements concerning distribution of fire monies.
