JONESBORO — Jonesboro School Board members are expected to discuss the use of American Rescue Plan ESSER funding during tonight’s school board meeting.
A report included in the school board packet, called the LEA Plan for use of ARP ESSER Funds, shows the district intends to use $150,000 on systemic procedures, including meeting the nutritional needs of underserved students.
Included in the report are the district’s plans to use $2,850,000 for school facilities repairs and improvements that will help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and plans to spend another $1,263,000 on transportation to reduce the spread of the virus.
Other agenda items include:
approval of an additional pay plan for vaccinated staff;
purchase of iPads;
purchase of SMART Interactive Display Panels;
purchase of Redcat Classroom Audio Systems;
purchase of Savvas Biology;
purchase of Core World;
purchase of Core 7-9 Social Studies materials;
purchase of Phonics Intervention Program for K-6;
and the purchase of Dyslexia/Reading Intervention Program.
Jonesboro School Board members will meet at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building at 2506 Southwest Square, Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.