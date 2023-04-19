JONESBORO — Jonesboro Public Schools told police Monday morning that two suspects entered a secure area and damaged two school buses at 1408 Oakhurst St.
Multiple windows on the two buses were shattered by rocks, the report said. Damage is estimated at $1,500.
The report lists two suspects, boys between the ages of 12-15.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that her vehicle was entered in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive and the steering column was damaged. The damage is estimated at $500.
Aaron Farley, with Delta Motors, 9835 N. U.S. 63 in Bono, reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that someone entered the lot of the business and stole parts from a vehicle. Taken were the hood, radiator and a headlight from the vehicle.
A 69-year-old Olive Branch, Miss., woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 2900 block of Kazi Street and took her wallet containing credit and debit cards.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that she was scammed out of money in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The total amount of money was $200.
A 22-year-old man told police Tuesday morning that he was raped by a suspect who threatened to kill him. Police were called to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital about a sexual assault. The suspect is described as a 27-year-old man.
