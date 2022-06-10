JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Public School District has seen a lot of construction over the last year as it nears the completion of the JHS classroom addition, which is one of the three major facility projects that the district has in progress.
Jonesboro Public School District Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham said on Thursday that the JHS addition was just days away from completion.
“It is expected to be completed shortly after the Fourth of July,” Cheatham said, noting that the grand opening should be announce shortly after that.
The new three-story addition will add classrooms and offices, as well as a new cafeteria to accommodate 1,300 to 1,400 students easily.
In the 2021-2022 Annual Report to the Public, 11 different projects had been planned at the being of the school year across the district’s 13 campuses. Three of the 11 projects were expected the cost a combined $36 million upon completion.
The three projects are the JHS classroom addition, activity gym and the Douglas MacAuthor expansion project. The three projects were estimated to cost around $12 million each.
With the classroom addition almost complete, Cheatham said that the next project that is excepted to be finished is the Douglas MacArthur Project, which should to be done around January of 2023.
Cheatham said workers had already completed laying the blocks on second story of the new building, which is replacing the 1960s era buildings on campus.
Then by August of next year, he said they plan to complete the new activity gym.
The new gym will be the home for the JHS volleyball, wrestling and track teams, as well as the JHS ROTC.
The ROTC will be housed in the basement area of the complex, and the track team will have an open track on the third floor.
The building will also provide new restrooms and concession stands, as well as additional bleachers.
Cheatham said that all three of the project where funded through refinanced bonds and have to be completed by October of 2023.
“This has been a massive undertaking as the cost of supplies have continuously gone up,” Cheatham said. “We are proud of all the progress that has been made over the past year.”
Other projects scheduled include:
the stadium projects including additional visitor bleachers, visitor press box, band shell, home press box and parking lot for an estimated cost of $3 mil.
the baseball and softball projects including softball dugouts, baseball/softball practice facility and parking lot for an estimated cost of $3 mil.
Cheatham said parking lot work will be the final thing done when everything else is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.