JONESBORO — As the Jonesboro Public Schools have grown, so have their campuses as they grow to meet the needs of their students, according to Jonesboro Public School Assistant Superintendent Dr. William Cheatham.

The numerous projects that have been ongoing across the district’s 13 campuses include the completed $12 million JHS classroom addition and the nearly complete $16 million JHS activity gym, as well as the $11 million Douglas MacArthur expansion project and some various elementary projects at the Math and Science, the Visual and Performing Arts, and the Health and Wellness Magnet Schools, he said.