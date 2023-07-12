JONESBORO — As the Jonesboro Public Schools have grown, so have their campuses as they grow to meet the needs of their students, according to Jonesboro Public School Assistant Superintendent Dr. William Cheatham.
The numerous projects that have been ongoing across the district’s 13 campuses include the completed $12 million JHS classroom addition and the nearly complete $16 million JHS activity gym, as well as the $11 million Douglas MacArthur expansion project and some various elementary projects at the Math and Science, the Visual and Performing Arts, and the Health and Wellness Magnet Schools, he said.
Tuesday morning at the JPS Central Office, Cheatham said the JHS classroom addition, which added 20 new classrooms, was completed a couple days before the kids came back to school last August.
“We were really pushing them and we signed off everything on the list two day before the kids came back, but it’s been really nice. It still looks brand new and we’re excited,” he said, noting the new flooring which will go into other projects as well, such as the MacArthur project.
“It’s better, you don’t have to strip and wax the floors in the summer. It looks better and then it’s going to have a better wear life,” he said. “So it’s kind of a win-win for us, even though it’s a little more expensive.”
He said the new activity gym is probably 2-3 weeks away from having the windows and doors in, which means that they can start the painting and finish work soon.
“The completion date is still the end of October,” Cheatham said. “I’m trying to push them to be done before Oct. 6 because that’s homecoming, but they have till the end of October. However, it’s going well and it’s going to be a one of a kind.”
“We’re really happy. It’s going to house a lot of groups that don’t have a home right now,” Cheatham said.
“It’ll be volleyball’s new home, where they’ll play their games,” he continued. “It’s going to be our naval ROTC program’s home. It’s going to be wrestling and track. So, just a lot of groups will be able to benefit from that space because right now they either have to share or borrow spaces.”
Next, Cheatham spoke about the Douglas MacArthur Junior High School expansion project, which is also nearing completion.
“The inside of the new building is done, however you still can’t access it from the front. We actually were able to start moving in there the last two weeks of school,” he said.
He noted that the front drive still has to be completed in the front parking lot and more work is needed at the front of the gym.
“Hopefully, the parking lot will be done when school starts,” Cheatham said.
He noted changes to the cafeteria, which opened in the mid to late ‘90s along with a choir room.
“We put a new choir room in the new building and so we took the wall out to enlarge in that cafeteria space because the school’s grown and they need more space,” Cheatham said.
He said they plan for MacArthur to be done before the students return on Aug. 14.
“We’ve given them an August 4th date to wrap that up and then, if they have a few details, they still have a little time,” Cheatham said. “Kids come back the 14th and teachers come back the 7th.”
Although the two major projects were at the high and junior high schools, he said they also have a few projects going on at the Math and Science, VPA and Health and Wellness Magnet schools as well.
“We’re basically redoing the front office in Math and Science,” he said. “It’s more a safety feature where we’re moving the secretary’s desk right up to a window for parents to check in, instead of having to come into the office.”
In fact, Cheatham said they were making changes to all three school offices, not only provide a better working space, but also to make the campuses more safe and secure.
Next, Cheatham noted some changes to VPA and Health and Wellness Magnet Schools.
“VPA was Hillcrest, which opened in 1964-65, and nothing’s really been touched in there, so we’re going in to create updated spaces that are usable for 2023,” he said. “And then, of course, Health and Wellness was the SAC [Sixth Grade Academic Center] school, which opened in the ‘50s, and it’s kind of the same thing. There’s not as much space to work with, so we’re reconfiguring the area we have.”
Other projects going on included the renovation of a science area and the new football turf at the high school and a drainage project at Math and Science, which are all excepted to be completed before school restarts.
The school was averaging 100 new students a year before COVID, and now, with numbers going back up, they expect continuous growth again, Cheatham said as he recalled having to find odd spaces for classes as they were out of space when he attended the high school as a student.
“If you hadn’t seen it, it’d be hard to tell you, but we had these weird spaces when I went to school there,” he laughed, recalling classes in the old field house.
“We’ve been needing the space and it just was a matter of time. Now everybody has their classroom and nobody’s in some weird space. It’s really nice.”
