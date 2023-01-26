230126-JS-microsociety-planetarium-photo-nz

Jonesboro Math & Science Magnet School first-graders join their planetarium navigator for a journey through the planets of the solar system starting with Earth on Wednesday morning inside the SkyDome Planetarium at MicroSociety Elementary School’s gym in Jonesboro. The students in this session are students of Janeese Beasley, LaTonja Sheard, Jennifer Steimel, Michael Burgess and Francisca Pierce.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The laughter boomed outside the huge silver dome as Jonesboro Public School elementary students enjoyed the unique experience of the SkyDome Planetarium, which was hosted by MicroSociety Elementary School this week inside the in school’s gym in Jonesboro.

MicroSociety Assistant Principal Franklin Teague said on Wednesday that this was the first time for this event, which was planned to help wrap up a study of the solar system at the schools this year.