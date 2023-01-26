JONESBORO — The laughter boomed outside the huge silver dome as Jonesboro Public School elementary students enjoyed the unique experience of the SkyDome Planetarium, which was hosted by MicroSociety Elementary School this week inside the in school’s gym in Jonesboro.
MicroSociety Assistant Principal Franklin Teague said on Wednesday that this was the first time for this event, which was planned to help wrap up a study of the solar system at the schools this year.
“All our JPS first through third grades have been working their way through the solar system this year,” Teague said, noting the students have been learning about a variety things from the planets and stars to the constellations and the Greek mythological characters within them.
The three-day event started Wednesday and will continue through Friday, with buses running every hour to ensure that every campus will have a chance to visit the planetarium.
“The SkyDome Planetarium provides our students with hands-on solar system experience,” he said.
According to Marcie Cheatham, JPS director of marketing and communications, during the presentation the navigator, with the use of a digital planetarium projector and a laser pointer, guides students through the stars of the Northern Hemisphere exactly as they appear on the day of the presentation.
The students will also learn how to identify every planet in the solar system in dramatic “flights” towards each world, she said.
Plus they will be able to witness the night sky in different seasons and from different global perspectives, Cheatham added.
“It takes a lot of planning to make things like this happen for our students,” Teague said, noting that the planetarium is being outsourced by the school from Mobile Ed SkyDome Productions for $1300 per day, but the event takes a lot of coordination.
Teague said providing the planetarium would not be possible without the efforts of the school’s team of instructional facilitators who put the event together, which includes MicroSociety Instructional Facilitators Angela Murphy and Jennifer Williams and MicroSociety School Improvement Specialist Kimberly Newcomb.
Teague said that it has all been worth it to see the kids’ faces.
“It has really brought the ‘kids’ out in the kids,” he laughed.
“We are always looking for ways to bring hands-on experience to the children,” Teague continued, noting that the school also encourages members of the community who want to help provide these type of hands on experiences for the students.
“Learning should be fun,” he stated.
A sentiment the kids seem to agree with, according to Murphy and Williams, who were manning the dome entrance on Wednesday.
“It’s been so much fun,” Murphy laughed. “The kids keep telling us that they want to go to school here now and bring their parents too.”
“Yeah, the kids have been telling us that it’s the coolest thing ever,” Williams agreed.
