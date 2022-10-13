221013-JS-jps-grants-photo-nz

William Cheatham (from left), JPS assistant superintendent; Rickey Greer, principal of Math and Science Magnet School; and Connie Cook, Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools board member listen on Tuesday as Courtney Decker, Math and Science special education teacher, explains how her $1,996.15 grant for “Using Our Hands to Learn” will be used.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools gave out 18 grants to JPS teachers across the district for a total of $32,748.78 on Tuesday in Jonesboro.

Laura Pickens, Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools president, said on Wednesday that she and Brock Ferguson, Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools vice president, spoke with faculty and staff at the JPS Back to School meeting to remind them to apply for this year’s grants.