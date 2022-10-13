JONESBORO — The Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools gave out 18 grants to JPS teachers across the district for a total of $32,748.78 on Tuesday in Jonesboro.
Laura Pickens, Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools president, said on Wednesday that she and Brock Ferguson, Foundation for Jonesboro Public Schools vice president, spoke with faculty and staff at the JPS Back to School meeting to remind them to apply for this year’s grants.
“The online application process is easy,” she explained, noting that they had both teachers and counselors apply this year, and they were able to grant full or partial grants for all the applicants.
After the mid-September deadline, she said they meet with school administrators to decide how much they can grant to each project. They also look at if the project could be funded through other sources, so they can provide grants to as many as possible.
“We look at many factors, such as how the project will impact the students or how long the project will impact students,” Pickens continued.
According to Pickens, the foundation raises money each year through fund raisers and donations for the grants that will be awarded during the next school year.
Grant applications and amounts awarded for 2022 included:
Wobble While We Work, Dena Decker at HWES-Self-Contained Special Ed 1st and 2nd grade for $700 (partial).
Globe Walker E2 Scan, Hollie Huckabee at IS grades 1-6 for $1,715.
Rebranding our School IS, Hallway Transformation at IS 1st-6th grade for $1,500 (partial).
I’m Changing the Narrative, Shatel Gaines at JHS (Rachel Baribeau) 7-12 grades for $10,000.
Reliable Witnesses, Caroline Treece at JHS Principles of Biomedical Class 10th-12th grade for $3,696.
Brainstorming in English 12, Jana Hoffpauir JHS for $888.66.
Slumberkins Social, Emotional Learning Curriculum-Chelsey Henson at JKC Kindergarten for $1,876.
Sensory Stations Make Sense, Michelle Long at JKC for $500 (partial).
Sensory Room, Tiffany Sloan at JKC for 500 students for $2,000 (partial).
Soft Morning Brain Bins, Shelly Brown at JKC $350 (partial).
Virtual Reality, Making a Difference, Joshua Miller at MAC 7-9th grade for $1,250.
Purble Calming Companions, Kassie Haynes 1st Grade at Math and Science for 278.81.
Using Our Hands to Learn, Courtney Decker at Math and Science Special Education for $1,996.15.
Staging for Success, Olivia Peeler 6th grade at Micro for $597.61.
Mallet Madness, Karlee Sanders Microsociety Music 1st-6th grade for $2,267.
Check Out Library, Heather Weaver at Jonesboro Pre K for $450.
Dissection Project, Matt Redmond 7-12th grade at Success for $1,033.55.
Labster, Josh Lovett at Success 9-12th grade for $1,050.
“I love to see how they “think outside of the box,” Pickens said, noting that one of her favorite applications was a teacher at the VPA School, who wanted to build a stage for her students.
“Kids are our future. I love to be able to give back to the kids of our community,” she said, noting another project, which actually received the largest amount this year, to bring Racheal Baribeau’s “I’m Changing the Narrative” back to JHS, as well as to Annie Camp and MacArthur Junior High schools this year.
Pickens said that Baribeau’s visit to the high school last year inspired many students, including Sydney Parker, who is a JHS senior this year.
Parker went on to start a mental health group after Baribeau’s presentation last year, which Pickens said has helped a lot of students.
To make a donation to the Foundation for JPS, visit the school’s website at jonesboroschools.net and click on the link.
