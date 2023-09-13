JONESBORO — During the public comment portion of the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro, accountant Robin Martin shared comments on the library, more specifically, on the American Library Association (ALA).
Martin, who spoke for the group that proposed cutting the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s millage in half last October during a debate at a Jonesboro Kiwanis Club meeting, began by passing out books for the justices to look at, while she gave her speech.
“I’ve been involved with the concerns of the library here the last two years and, over the last two years, there has been discussions concerning the displays in the children’s and teen sections along with some of the books that are available to minors in the children’s and teen sections,” she began. “Also, discussion about the tax millage and the amount of cash that they have on hand.”
“However, my main objection this evening is not about the books, but it’s something much more significant and potentially impactful for our county and our country,” Martin stated.
She said while she brought the books to give examples of some of the books that had been discussed in the last couple years, her goal was actually to inform the court, as elected officials with authority over our County Library, about the American Library Association and some recent changes in the way the libraries are managed.
According to Martin, the ALA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization tasked with several library-related topics such as overseeing the ALA library science degrees, providing continuing education for librarians, and communicating the best practices for libraries.
“In essence, they are the professional organization for librarians, much like the American Bar Association for attorneys or the American Institute for CPA’s for accountants,” she said.
After Martin spoke about financial aspects of the organization and how it is funded, she turned to some of their recommended practices or criteria for selecting and removing books, both of which she said had garnered a fair amount of attention across the United States.
“A couple of the criteria they recommend for selecting books is professional book reviews and award winning books,” she continued, stating that the ALA also provides the professional book reviews and awards, which they incorporate into their book list.
As she going through several flaws she found in the ALA, Martin pointed out issues she found with the new American Library Association President Emily Drabinski.
“Her quote was, ‘I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be voted for a better world is the president-elect of the ALA. So I’m excited what we can do together Solidarity,’” Martin said, quote Drabinski as saying when she found out she was the ALA president-elect.
“So to emphasize a couple points from her statement,” Martin continued. “She was a self-proclaimed Marxist who supports building and using collective power under her authority to make the world better, concluding her quote with solidarity which is communicating an awareness of shared interest, objective standards and sympathies creating a psychological sense of unity.”
She then went on to note the reactions of libraries in other states.
“The state libraries in Montana, Missouri, Texas have announced they’re leaving the ALA, while lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North and South Dakota and Wyoming are demanding similar action,” she stated.
After going over her time limit twice, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day was forced to cut her speech short, Martin replied that she’d be back in two weeks to finish her speech.
Day then suggested that it might be more efficient if she emailed her speech to the justices.
Martin said she would take his suggestion under consideration.
The meeting began with the second reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinances 2022-17 and 2014-3 for Policies and Procedures for full-time sheriff’s deputies for military leave, which will amend sections of Ordinance 2022-17 and Ordinance 2014-3 to add the following:
A paid, full-time deputy sheriff (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-56-506) who is a member of the armed forces of this state or any other state, including without limitation the National Guard or a reserve component or auxiliary of the United States Armed Forces, shall be granted leave at the rate of 168 hours per calendar year plus necessary travel time for annual training requirements or other duties performed in an official duty status. Accumulated leave shall not exceed 336 hours in any one calendar year.
After reading this ordinance by title only, it will move on to it’s third and final reading at the next meeting on Sept. 25.
Following the full court meeting, the justices broke into their normal subcommittees and discussed the following:
a resolution to reappoint Jimmy Cooper, whose term expires Sept. 30, to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) Board. If passed Cooper will be reappointed to an additional three-year term starting Oct. 1 and ending on Sept. 30, 2026.
a resolution to appoint April Tate to Bono Fire Protection Board for a five-year term, which if passed will become effective Sept. 29 and expire on September 28, 2028. She will replace Randy Statler, whose second term expired on August 24, 2023.
a resolution to approve previously granted merit increases, which were approved by the Craighead County Quorum Court on June 28, 2021, to provide guidance in determining pay for employees.
a resolution to approve a proposed merit increase for Phillip Graves, Detention Center employee, who will receive a 5 percent merit increase effective Aug. 22, if approved.
a resolution to approve a proposed merit increase for Derek Copeland, Road employee, who will receive a 5 percent merit increase effective Aug. 1, if approved.
a resolution to approve a proposed merit increase for Pamela Lewis, Circuit Clerk employee, who will receive a 2 percent merit increase effective Aug. 24, if approved.
an ordinance to amend Ordinance 2021-21 and Ordinance 2022-9 updating the Craighead County Salary Administration Policy for merit increase procedures and approving authority.
an ordinance to adopt a Technology Resources Policy, which will define the authorized use of technology resources and prohibitions on the use of the technology resources.
