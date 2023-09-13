230913-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Justice of the Peace Josh Longmire looks through materials provided by Robin Martin on Monday Night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro. Martin addressed the quorum court regarding her issues with the American Library Association.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — During the public comment portion of the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro, accountant Robin Martin shared comments on the library, more specifically, on the American Library Association (ALA).

Martin, who spoke for the group that proposed cutting the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library’s millage in half last October during a debate at a Jonesboro Kiwanis Club meeting, began by passing out books for the justices to look at, while she gave her speech.