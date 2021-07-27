JONESBORO — Craighead County justices of the peace approved a $450,000 appropriations ordinance Monday night that will allow rural fire departments and the Craighead County Road Department to connect to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN) system.
In a previous interview, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the $450,000, which is being allotted from the Coronavirus Aide Relief and Economic Security Act monies will cover the cost of three new channels being added to the existing infrastructure.
Philadelphia Fire Department Chief Terry Jones, who was present at the meeting, told JPs this funding will go a long way in assisting rural departments to connect to a reliable radio network.
“We will still be responsible for paying for our own radio systems. The departments have applied for a grant and we should hear sometime in December.”
JP Darrell Cook asked if there was some way the quorum court could assist the departments with the purchase of the radios.
“We have not been given clear guides of the American Rescue Plan Funding as of yet,” Day said.
Local rural fire departments have been struggling for quite some time with unreliable radio systems.
In a previous interview with The Sun, Bono Fire Chief J.W. White said his radio system causes some delays in communications.
“Right now there are spots in my district where I cannot get coverage,” White said. “This interferes when I am trying to get information to a dispatcher because it comes in (just) static. I either have to repeat myself until I get the message across or I have to stop and call them on my cell phone.”
White said he looks forward to the day when county fire departments join the state system.
That day is not too far off, Day said. He told JPs the AWIN Board approved the county’s proposal to connect to the state’s radio system.
A second appropriations ordinance was passed setting aside $35,000 for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program to write the county’s new Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Day said the grant will pay for 75 percent of the fee to create a new emergency plan for the county.
“The plan isn’t just for the county. This includes every city and every school district in the county,” he said.
Day said a new plan has to be created every five years that details what the county’s procedures will be in the event of a natural disaster such as an earthquake or a tornado.
“This will allow us to qualify for new grants,” he said.
JPs will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
