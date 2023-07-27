JONESBORO — After being tabled at the last meeting, the Craighead County Quorum Court passed an emergency ordinance concerning noise related to data centers at Monday night’s meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
After hearing the third and final reading of the emergency ordinance concerning external noise attenuation of data centers, the ordinance passed without too much more debate.
According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, there have been 28 other counties that have passed this ordinance and there are a few more counties that are still meeting some time this week on the matter as the counties only have until Aug. 1 to pass the ordinance.
Justice of the Peace Josh Longmire, who had requested more time to research the issue at the last meeting, said that he still felt like he didn’t want to impose any type of regulation on any industry, however, due to the safety aspect and that there was more good then bad in the ordinance, he felt it was needed.
“My biggest concern was imposing regulation on industries and what it could do in the future,” Longmire said, noting that speaking with another colleague had helped to ease his concerns.
“Luckily, I’m not the only one that’s brought that question, other counties have had issues with that as well,” he stated. “I felt good about that and he kind of put some of my concerns at ease. So, I feel like this is something we definitely need to go ahead and adopt.”
After a bit more discussion, the emergency ordinance passed unanimously and became effective immediately.
Also on Monday, justices considered a last-minute appropriation ordinance amending the 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add one salary and one position to the sheriff’s general budget to fund a school resource officer for Nettleton Public Schools for the remainder of this calendar year.
According to the ordinance, due to security concerns, Nettleton Public Schools had requested that the county sheriff assign one additional qualified law enforcement officer to the school and the county had entered into an agreement to assign the additional officer to the school for security.
The agreement states, in part, that the county will furnish personnel, vehicle, uniforms, training and other related costs of the deputy sheriff to Nettleton Public Schools for nine months of each year during the school term, and Nettleton Public Schools will reimburse Craighead County the cost of all salary and fringe benefits for the officer for the entire calendar year.
In exchange for vehicles, fuel, training and other related costs, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will utilize the officer for the remaining three months of each year that the school is not in session.
The ordinance passed without much debate, but Day apologized for the last-minute item stating that with school just around the corner, it had to be addressed.
JP Linda Allison inquired as to where the sheriff would get the new officer. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd replied that, if they had someone internally now who was willing to move to the position, they’d have that option.
“If not, we will have to hire someone and then they’ll have to go to training,” he said.
The next item up for business was a resolution requesting the addition of U.S. Hwy. 78 designation to portions of Interstate 55, Interstate 555, U.S. Hwy 49, State Hwy. 18, State Hwy. 18 Spur, and State Hwy. 226 from Memphis through West Memphis, Blytheville and Jonesboro to future Interstate 57.
According to the resolution, Arkansas State Hwy. 18 has recently been upgraded to a four-lane between the Interstate 55 interchange in Blytheville and Arkansas State Highway 18 Spur in Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has also funded a project to widen State Hwy 18 Spur to four lanes from State Hwy. 18 to Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Plus Arkansas Hwy 226 and U.S. Highway 49 have been widened to a four-lane divided highway between Jonesboro and U.S. Highway 67 (Future Interstate 57) as well.
It also states that these routes connect two existing interstate highways and a future interstate highway in Northeast Arkansas and these routes are included in the Arkansas Primary Highway Network (APHN), which includes 50 percent of the total State Highway System mileage and carries over 90 percent of all highway traffic.
It also states that these state highways carry more traffic than many currently designated two-lane U.S. Highway Routes and many existing state and federal highways are already designated with more than one route number.
Although this resolution was approved by the court, it now must go before the Arkansas State Highway Commission, who will then be able to seek approval from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). If approved, the existing state and federal highway route numbers would remain in place resulting in dually-signed highway routes to benefit those who currently live along this route and to avoid unnecessary hardships associated with address changes.
Last on the agenda was an appropriation ordinance to amend the budget to add Fund 3587, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) Grant Fund in order to add the $179,000 in AHPP grant monies, which have been awarded to Craighead County to refurbish doors and windows of the Craighead County Courthouse.
JP Garrett Barnes inquired about a local match requirement, to which Judge Day replied that there was not a local match required on this type of courthouse restoration grant, however he did note that they would still end up having to put a little money into the project.
“It probably won’t be a lot, maybe 20-30 thousand,” Day said, noting that the architect, John Connell of SCM Architects in Little Rock, believes it will cost between $200,000 to $210,000 after inflation.”
With the business complete, Day moved into announcements, which included the annual jail assessments and the need to hire an architect for ventilation upgrades for county buildings.
“We’ve got our American rescue plan money, which is roughly $11 million that we have to have allocated by the end of 24 and spent by the end of 26,” Day said. “There’s some broad categories that you can spend it in.”
