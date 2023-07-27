230727-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd talks about the new school resource officer for Nettleton Public Schools on Monday night during the quorum court meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — After being tabled at the last meeting, the Craighead County Quorum Court passed an emergency ordinance concerning noise related to data centers at Monday night’s meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

After hearing the third and final reading of the emergency ordinance concerning external noise attenuation of data centers, the ordinance passed without too much more debate.