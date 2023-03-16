JONESBORO — The hard work and effort of several Jonesboro Public School students has paid off as several teams prepare their unique robots for the VEX Robotics World Championships next month.
Beth Avery, pre-engineering teacher and high school robotics coach for The Academies at Jonesboro High School, said on Tuesday that the VEX Robotics World Championship will be held in Dallas April 25 through May 4.
“We are very proud of our students,” Avery said. “We have eight teams going already, which is the most teams since 2020.”
Avery said that the school first started participating in the competition about eight years ago at Annie Camp Junior High School with Project Lead The Way (PLTW), which has since spread throughout the different JPS schools from the elementary schools to the high school.
According to the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation website, the VEX Robotics World Championship is comprised of two competitions, the slapshot competition and the spin up competition.
During the slapshot competition,VEX IQ Competition teams use their robots to shoot and slide discs across the play field to score points.
In Spin Up, VEX Robotics Competition (VRC) and VEX U teams teams use their robots to score goals with flying discs and manipulate field elements in fast paced matches.
The VEX Robotics Competition is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally.
Each year, a new engineering challenge is presented as students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round.
According to the website, in addition to learning valuable engineering skills, students gain life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, communication, collaboration, project management, and critical thinking as the competition prepares students to become future innovators.
Avery said Jonesboro has four teams advancing in the Middle School and Elementary School divisions.
From Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies (HWES) Magnet School, under Coach April Ramer, the Yellow Cave Bugs are advancing in the Middle School Division; and The Mechanical Flames are advancing in the Elementary Division.
From Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Magnet School, under Coach Megan Smith, Artbots D is advancing in the Elementary Division.
Microsociety Magnet School, has three Microbots teams, under Coach Natalie Lyons, which included Team 43820A in the Middle School Division; and Teams 43820B and 43820D in the Elementary Division.
Coach Ramer, who is the HWES robotics coach and event partner for all five JPS elementary schools, expressed pride in her HWES teams on Tuesday.
In the Middle School Division, she said the HWES team, the Yellow Cave Bugs, was comprised of sixth graders including: note booker and head driver Lydia Stanley, head builder and driver Evelyn Hernandez-Moran, head programmer Kynadi Spearman; and their robot Billie.
“In the five tournaments that they have attended this season, they have been the Teamwork Champions twice; Robot Skills Champion twice; and four-time Excellence Award winner, which the highest award presented in VEX Robotics.” she said. “These girls have put in countless hours of hard work and are currently ranked 15th in skills out of 105 teams in the state of Arkansas.”
In the Elementary Division, she said the HWES team, The Mechanical Flames, was comprised of fifth graders including: head driver Klayton Beutel; head programmer Jack Shepherd; head builder and driver Jon Damron; and their robot Flame.
“They competed in four different tournaments and earned Tournament Champion twice, Robot Skills Champion, a Judges’ Award, and Tournament 3rd Place at the State Championship,” she said.
“They have learned so much from each other and from all their peers while competing.” Ramer stated, “As their coach, I am so incredibly proud of these kids. I cannot wait to see how they perform at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship.”
The VPA’s Artbots D team, whose members include Logan Griffin, Eli Smith, Eli Merryman, Liam Owens, Luke Jones and Jakolby Wilson; finished in 7th place in both the Teamwork Challenge and Skills Challenge Competition with an overall score of 99 (combined Driver + Programming Scores) at the Arkansas VEX IQ Robotics State Championships on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, according to a post on the Hurricane Robotics Club Facebook page.
In the Middle School Division, Team 43820A members Peyton Case, Joah Marsh and Tristan Garcia placed 16th in the Robot Skills Challenge, were in 13th place after Qualification Matches, and were overall in ninth place during the Finals Round.
Meanwhile, in the Elementary Division, Team 43820B members Korban Ellzey, Anthony Riley and Ashton Reid placed second in the Robot Skills Challenge, and were in second place after qualification matches, and finished the day in first place in the Teamwork Challenge Finals and won the Think Award.
Finally Team 43820D members Brandon Weisenfels and Brandon Dunlap; placed 14th in Robot Skills and 16th after the Qualification Matches.
Avery said in the Junior High School Division there were also four teams continuing to the World Championship VEX IQ Competition under Coach Shaun Hicks, who is Annie Camp Junior High robotics coach and PLTW teacher.
She said that these teams are comprised of students from both Annie Camp and Douglas MacArthur Junior High Schools.
Hicks said that these four teams included the Dochsuns, the Sleep Deprived, the Tardigrades and the KLK Canes.
He said that the Docshuns team members included Annie Camp Junior High ninth graders Dan Elmore, Tranyila Rumph and their robot T.R.A.S.H.
“This team won two tournaments this year... The Cabot Panther Classic and The Delta Showdown,” Hicks said.
“They qualified with what is known as a Double Qualifier. Meaning that another team qualified multiple times at the state tournament and their Robot Skills score was high enough to earn that bid,” he said. “They were ranked 4th in Robot Skills at State.”
Next was the Sleep-Deprived, whose team members included Elijah Burrell, Carsen Guthrie, Dylan Thompson, Tanner West, Zach Herren and their robot B.E.W Rob.
“This team qualified because they made it to the Championship match at the State tournament.,” Hicks said.
The Tardigrades, whose team members include Maranda Hollingsworth, Evie Mixon, Eva Nowlin, Celeste Barrett and their robot Minerva had several accomplishments this year.
They received the Cabot Winter Classic Design Award, Winter in the Rock Tournament Champions and Design Award winners, Hurricane Spin Up League Tournament Champions and Robot Skills Champion, Bryant Battle Tournament Champions, Robot Skills Champion, and Excellence Award winners, Delta Showdown Excellence Award winners, and at the Arkansas State Championship, they were the Robot Skills State Champions and Excellence Award winners.
KLK Canes, whose team are members Layla Abdel-Karim, Keagan Hicks, Kaleb Hirsch and their robot Wall-E, also won multiple honors this year.
They were Cabot Winter Classic Robot Skills Champion, Cabot Panther Round-Up Robot Skills Champion, Winter in the Rock Robot Skills Champion, Hurricane Spin Up League Tournament Champions, Bryant Battle Tournament Champions, Delta Showdown Robot Skills Showdown, and at the Arkansas State Championship they were the Amaze Award winners.
“They qualified as a double qualifier as they were ranked 3rd in Robot Skills at State as well,” he said.
Avery said that although it will still be a couple weeks before they know if any of the three high school teams will be going, they have also competed well.
She said that the The Academies at Jonesboro High School teams included Hurricane Andrew, Hurricane Xrae and Hurricane Zenith.
Hurricane Andrew, whose team members include Stanford Johnson, Lexi Fielder and Molly Stahl with their robot Zenith, won the Judges Award at the Cabot Winter Classic and the Design Award at the Hurricane Spin-Up League.
Hurricane Xrae, whose team members include Derique Marshall and Angel Osorio with their robot Andrew, won the Design Award and were Tournament Champions at the Cabot Winter Classic.
Hurricane Zenith, whose team members include Ben Arroyo, Callum Wright, Brodie Bowers, Ganesh Nair, Jamin Jones and Bradley Pierce with their robot Xrae won the following awards: the Design Award at the Hurricane Fall Classic, the Excellence Award at the Hurricane December Classic, the Tournament Champions at the Searcy Spin Up Tournament, the Excellence Award and Tournament Champions at the Cabot Winter Classic, the Excellence Award at the Hurricane Spin-Up League, and the Excellence Award and Tournament Champions at the Gosnell Pirate Melee League.
