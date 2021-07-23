JONESBORO — An ordinance to appropriate $450,000 in CARES Act funding to assist rural fire departments and the county road department to connect to a more reliable communications system will go before the full quorum court Monday night.
During the July 12 Craighead County Public Service Committee, committee members passed the $450,000 appropriations ordinance.
If the full quorum court passes the ordinance, rural fire departments and the Craighead County Road Department will be one step closer to being connected to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network radio system.
In a previous article, The Sun reported Public Service Committee Chairman Richard Rogers told committee members there have been ongoing discussions about rural fire departments throughout the county needing a different communications system.
“There is a need for us to get on something reliable and trustworthy,” Rogers said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the $450,000 is just what it will take to upgrade the current equipment to handle the extra users.
“This is just the backbone of the system. The fire departments would need to purchase their own radios,” Day said in a previous article.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
A resolution to appoint Derek McCormick and Bob Blankenship to the Solid Waste Management Board.
A resolution to allow Nestle Prepared Food Company to participate in the Tax Back Program.
Consideration of an appropriation ordinance for a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program to write Craighead County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Quorum Court members will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Craighead County Training Room at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
