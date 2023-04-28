Market

Jim Hussung of RGB of Jonesboro works on the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard in this January file photo.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road will begin opening on Saturdays starting May 6, according to Dr. Kim Pittcock, board chairwoman.

Saturday hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October. In June, the market will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August.

