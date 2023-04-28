JONESBORO — The Judd Hill Farmers’ Market at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road will begin opening on Saturdays starting May 6, according to Dr. Kim Pittcock, board chairwoman.
Saturday hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October. In June, the market will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through August.
The market sports a new building, which Pittcock hopes will open in June when air-conditioning and other internal installments are completed. The parking lot will also be paved.
The building includes bathroom facilities that will be handicapped accessible and family friendly. Vendors will also use the new building.
And the market has a new manager with the hiring of Miranda Wheeler this month.
According to the market’s website, “In 2006, our first market began with vendors under red tents under a row of trees. The 1st structure was built about 10 years ago and coming this summer, our newest building will be finished. It will allow our market access to indoor facilities, such as permanent restrooms, commercial kitchen, and market stalls.”
Pittcock said the pavilion will open for the 35-40 vendors she expects for opening day. Vegetables, flowers, meats, honey, fruits, jellies, plants and crafts will be among the items up for sale.
Saturdays will feature live music on a stage on the north deck of the pavilion and discussions hosted by the Craighead County Master Gardeners and other organizations will be held on the north deck, Pittcock said.
Dr. Mickey Latour, dean of the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture, previously said a heat wave last summer delayed construction for about six weeks and contractors awaiting a shipment of “red steel” led to further delays. He said once the red steel arrived, other materials had already been delivered and building speed increased.
The enclosed structure will not only have areas for vendors to sell their wares, but will also have a commercial kitchen that will be used for cooking demonstrations, cooking classes for Arkansas State University and introducing new products, Latour said.
The new name for the market stems from a $2.4 million donation from The Judd Hill Foundation. A-State is also providing funding for the endeavor.
The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees opted to rename the farmers’ market to the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market during its March 2021 meeting.
Mike Gibson is the overseer for the Judd Hill Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.