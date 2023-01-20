JONESBORO — Work is proceeding and the hope is for the new Judd Hill Farmers’ Market to open in May at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard, according to Dr. Mickey Latour, dean of the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture.

The new indoor facility will accentuate the outdoors exhibit area which has served the community for more than 15 years.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com