JONESBORO — Work is proceeding and the hope is for the new Judd Hill Farmers’ Market to open in May at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard, according to Dr. Mickey Latour, dean of the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture.
The new indoor facility will accentuate the outdoors exhibit area which has served the community for more than 15 years.
Currently, the market is open from the first Saturday in May until the last Saturday in October, but Latour said the indoor area will be able to be open year-round. The committee overseeing the market will determine the hours of operation.
Cody Baugh, superintendent of the project, said it’s about 70 percent complete, and he hopes for an opening in May or June or earlier, if possible.
“We’re hoping it will bring excitement – barbecue fests, car shows and other events,” Latour said.
He said costs for building the structure increased due to inflation costs and supply chain issues.
Latour said a heat wave last summer delayed construction for about six weeks and contractors awaiting a shipment of “red steel” led to further delays. He said once the red steel arrived, other materials had already been delivered and building speed increased.
The enclosed structure will not only have areas for vendors to sell their wares, but will also have a commercial kitchen that will be used for cooking demonstrations, cooking classes for Arkansas State University and introducing new products, Latour said
He said most of the exterior work on the project has been completed. Indoor Sheetrock and wiring are the most pressing issues for the inside.
“It looks fantastic,” Latour said Thursday. “It’s really taking shape.”
He said the older portion is 85 feet from the new structure.
The existing space will be doubled by the addition of the 5,600-square-foot indoor space, according to a press release issued by the university.
The new name stems from a $2.4 million donation from The Judd Hill Foundation. A-State is also providing funding for the endeavor.
The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees opted to rename the farmers’ market to the Judd Hill Foundation Farmers’ Market during its March 2021 meeting.
Mike Gibson is the overseer for the Judd Hill Foundation.
