TRUMANN — The Judd Hill Foundation held a Cotton Sustainability Field Day on Wednesday to educate people on the importance of cotton sustainability.
Mike Gibson, trustee of the Judd Hill Foundation welcomed the more than 80 attendees, sharing information about the foundation’s history, what they produce and the number of acres used for a variety of crops.
The group then separated for a tour of the soil and water conservation research site and the field-scale soil health demonstrations.
As part of the soil and water conservation tour, Tina Gray Teague, professor of entomology and plant science at Arkansas State University, gave a brief description about soil and water conservation at the site.
Michele Reba, research hydrologist with the USDA, said the study has been a progression.
“Before I got here they were collecting run-off water in buckets, there are a lot of problems with that and we have progressed to automated system” Reba said. Reba went into detail about the automated water collecting process and how run-off water effects crops while showing the 12 controlled rows of crops they test on.
The field-scale soil health demonstrations took place in the middle of several cotton fields. Adam Chappell and Joe Mcalee spoke about the importance of sustaining the cotton crop and the importance of water, which at times can be difficult.
“This year’s about to be a lot harder with it being as dry as it is,” Mcalee said.
Mcalee shared information on the effects pests have on the crop and how important it is to keep the fields clean of them. He also spoke on beneficial insects that help the crop, such as “assassin” “pirate” and “big eyed” bugs.
The groups rejoined for presentations starting with Mary Griffith, extension specialist, Soil Health Institute, who spoke about the U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund initiative.
Tillman White, program operations manager, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, spoke about the company and its efforts to sustain cotton growth.
The final speaker was Hank Reichle, president and CEO, Staplcotn, who spoke about the importance of branding with cotton. Reichle gave examples of cotton brand products such as Gerber whose diapers use cotton and brand it as such.
Reichle also spoke about the problems brands and organizations can have if they lie about cotton usage claims.
“All these people that are making these claims their brand is at risk if the claims they made are inaccurate, Reichle said. “They’re going to be in trouble. They’re going to lose their number one asset which is reputation of their brand.”
The event concluded with a lunch and a time for attendees to visit with one another.
Penny Toombs, Arkansas State University heritage sites, attended the event with a group of students and teachers.
“It’s just really interesting to see all the work and research their doing,” she said of the Judd Hill Foundation.
Bill Robertson, cotton extension agronomist, said the event educated people on the importance of cotton sustainability, as well as fertilization and crop maintenance.
“Now we have multiple generations that really don’t understand what goes on at a farm,” said Robertson. “Sustainability and programs that help us document sustainability are really important.”
The event was held in cooperation with Arkansas State University’s College of Agriculture, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, USDA Agriculture Research Service, Arkansas Soil Health Alliance, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and e3 Sustainable Cotton. It was also sponsored by Soil Health Institute, Cotton Incorporated, Better Cotton and the Judd Hill Foundation Inc.
