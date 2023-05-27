LITTLE ROCK — The controversial Arkansas LEARNS Act is not yet law and state officials cannot implement or enforce any aspect of the act until it becomes law, a Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled Friday afternoon.
Judge Herbert Wright issued a temporary restraining order to block Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ landmark educational reform measure, at least until June 20, when he will hold another hearing on the issue.
Some parents and a public education advocacy group filed suit May 8, claiming that the Arkansas Board of Education improperly voted to let a nonprofit charter school organization manage the Marvell-Elaine School District because the new law allowing such contracts was not yet in effect.
The governor signed the LEARNS Act into law in March. It allows any school district that is facing consolidation with another district to instead contract with a charter school or another entity to run its schools.
The state Board of Education voted to let the Marvell-Elaine School District enter a three-year “transformation contract” with the nonprofit Friendship Education Foundation. The Washington-based group would operate the 306-student district.
The lawsuit centers on a technicality – whether lawmakers needed to approve a separate emergency clause when they passed the LEARNS Act. Under the Arkansas Constitution, laws passed by the General Assembly take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.
With a two-thirds vote, lawmakers can approve an “emergency clause” allowing a law to take effect immediately. Plaintiffs argued that since lawmakers did not take a separate vote on an emergency clause for the LEARNS Act, the law is not yet active.
“Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits, given that the emergency clause in the Arkansas LEARNS Act was not passed with the necessary separate roll-call vote that is required in Article 5, Section 1 of the Constitution of the State of Arkansas,” Wright wrote. “Additionally, the Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on their argument that the language in section 73(a), which is the only part of the emergency clause that purports to authorize emergency enactment of the ‘transformation contract’ provisions in the bill, cites only facts that fail to establish an emergency under Arkansas law. Finally, the emergency clause in the bill unconstitutionally attempts to create numerous differing effective dates for various provisions of the bill, and the Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of their argument that the Arkansas Constitution does not permit such a scheme.”
Employees of the Marvell-Elaine School District had already been given written notice that their employee contracts would not be renewed for the 2023-24 school year, and that, if they wish to continue working at Marvell-Elaine schools they would would have to apply for new jobs with Friendship Education Foundation, the charter school company that was hired to run the schools.
