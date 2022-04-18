JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Bay man with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening for an incident that occurred Saturday.
Billy Joe Williams, 52, of Bay, is accused of choking and threatening a 17-year-old male at the Bay Community Park, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officer Tyler McDaniel was dispatched the park about a man with a knife threatening a juvenile, the affidavit said.
“Upon arrival, McDaniel and Craighead County deputies spoke to Williams and several witnesses who stated (the 17-year-old juvenile) was in the park when Billy Williams approached him. Told him he needed to leave,” the affidavit said. “Then proceeded to pull out a knife and grab (the juvenile) by the throat. He then shoved (the juvenile and then picked up a stick swinging it at (the juvenile) ripping his shirt, scratching his stomach and arm.
“He then told (the juvenile) he would cut his throat and head off.”
Fowler set Williams’ temporary bond at $7,500, ordered a mental evaluation and issued a no-contact order between Williams and the victim.
Because of technical problems Monday, Fowler issued temporary bonds for defendants who were unable to face him on video court.
Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Melody Johnson, 52, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; $5,000 bond.
Fabian Gibson, 20, of Trumann, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with the purpose to deliver, felony tampering with evidence, driving while intoxicated (drugs), no driver’s license and improper lane usage; $50,000 bond.
Nikki Renee Clark, 39, of Trumann, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Bradley Scott Myers, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Charles Cooper, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; $3,500 bond.
John Melvin Clark, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Amanda Azbill, 41, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle; $7,500 bond.
Robert Scott Mosier, 56, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery and criminal use of prohibited weapon; $7,500 bond.
Stella Marie Cole, 33, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on bond.
