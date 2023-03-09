JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Blytheville man with two felonies.
Quamaine Razor, 23, is charged with distributing, possessing viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown, a 16-year-old girl at Jonesboro High School reported to a school resource officer on Nov. 11 that she had found out that her boyfriend was 22 years old and not 18 as he told her. She broke off the relationship and Razor posted nude photos of the girl on her SnapChat account.
He also threatened to rape her a gunpoint, the victim told the officer.
Boling set Razor’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is April 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Brian Lee Knight, 46, of Paragould, with first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief; released on a $25,000 bond.
Brandon Walker, 36, of Harrisburg, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and no proof of insurance; $2,500 bond.
