JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 73-year-old Jonesboro man with drug counts.
William Larry Mallott, who is on parole, was walking his dog outside his hotel room Wednesday at about 12:40 a.m. A Jonesboro police officer, who knew Mallott was on parole, escorted him back to his room.
While searching Mallott’s room the officer found a bong with methamphetamine residue, scales, a link straw with residue and a bag containing 3.6 grams of meth. Another bag found in a pair of pants contained 4.9 grams of meth and a glass pipe with meth residue.
Boling charged Mallott with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mallott’s next court date is Jan. 20, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Terry Washington, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor probation violation; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Jacob Yancey, 42, of Flippin, with possession of fentanyl less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Anthony Wilson, 35, of Marmaduke, with felony probation violation, no proof of insurance, obstructing governmental operations and no tail light; $5,000 bond.
Ingram Battles, 42, of Blytheville, with probation violation; released on his own recognizance.
Joseph Beall, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Colby Malone, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, no tags misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 total bonds.
Jerry McFall, 58, of Jonesboro, with theft of a credit/debit card and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; $1,000 bond.
Casey Carley, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $5,000 bond.
Kyle Salamone, 43, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communication; $7,500 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Billy Stormes, 43, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Kimberly Meza Cristobal, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Courtney McGee, 32, of Melbourne, with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver and possession of a counterfeit substance; $2,500 bond.
