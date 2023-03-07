JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with theft of property of a debit or credit card and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Fowler cited is was Andrew Bishop’s seventh arrest in the past two years, including several failures to appear, and set his bond at $35,000.
Bishop’s next court date is April 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Jesus Juarez, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm; released on a $35,000 temporary bond.
Cedric McClinton, 40, of Helena, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Crystal Vann, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on a $50,000 temporary bond after noting it was her third arrest in 2023.
Charles Shealy, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Dakota Burns, 24, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
Jerry Brown, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Hunter Fike, 28, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; released on a $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
William A. Jones, 22, of Corning, with probation violation; released on a $5,000 bond.
Matthew Webster, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
Steve Randle, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond with Fowler noting it’s Randle’s fifth arrest of 2023.
Andrew Harris, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and public sexual indecency; $10,000 bond.
Justice Lawrence, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond with Fowler noting it’s her third arrest in the last eight months.
Rhonda Asher, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Berrie Sanders, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and failure to register a vehicle; $3,500 bond.
David Hill, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $75,000 bond.
Richard Everhart, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and traffic offenses; $5,000 bond.
Jason Cannon, 42, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault, non-payment of fines, driving on a suspended license and no insurance; $20,000 total bonds with a no-contact order issued.
Joe Less Butts, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony escape from custody, fleeing on a motorcycle, reckless driving, fictitious tags and no motorcycle certification; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Anthony Jackson, 26, of Jonesboro, probation violation and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Bryant Keith Moore, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and driving on a suspended license; $28,500 total bonds.
Karess Jones, 46, of Helena-West Helena, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
William Lewis, 31, of Houston, Texas, with second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
Anisha Nevels, 40, of Atlanta, Ga., with financial identity fraud and theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $75,000 bond.
