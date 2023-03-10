JONESBORO — By not responding to a court summons, a Brookland woman admits she owes her former employer more than $100,000, a circuit judge ruled Wednesday.
Spencer and Channon Moore, owners of Demo’s Barbeque and Smokehouse, filed the lawsuit against Phyllis Michelle Littlemyer in January, alleging she still owed restitution for stealing from the business.
Littlemyer, 44, pleaded guilty on April 8, 2019, to stealing $104,874.66 while working as a store manager for Demo’s. She was sentenced 10 days later to two years in a regional punishment facility with additional sentencing suspended for 15 years. She was also ordered to begin making $200 monthly restitution payments within 90 days after her release from prison.
She made a total of $1,830 in payments from December 2020 through June 2022, but made no payments after that time, Channon Moore said in an affidavit filed as part of the lawsuit.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt signed a default judgment Wednesday.
“As of March 3, 2023, no Answer has been filed on behalf of Ms. Littlemyer,” Honeycutt said in the court order. “Pursuant to Rule 55(a), when a party against whom a judgment is sought has failed to plead or defend, judgment by default may be entered by the court. The Court finds that Plaintiff is entitled to Default Judgment against Ms. Littlemyer. This Default Judgment fixes Ms. Littlemyer’s liability on Plaintiff’s cause of action, and all allegations contained in the Complaint are deemed admitted by her.”
Littlemyer owes $103,044.66, plus 6.5 percent interest until paid. In accordance with Act 610 of 1991, she has 45 days to provide the court with a full report on her financial assets.
The Spencers’ lawsuit said they needed the court ruling so that they could begin garnishment procedures with Littlemyer’s current employers.
Littlemyer is Spencer Moore’s sister.
Also in 2019, two other former employees pleaded guilty to stealing a combined $46,000. They also had to pay restitution.
