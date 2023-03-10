JONESBORO — By not responding to a court summons, a Brookland woman admits she owes her former employer more than $100,000, a circuit judge ruled Wednesday.

Spencer and Channon Moore, owners of Demo’s Barbeque and Smokehouse, filed the lawsuit against Phyllis Michelle Littlemyer in January, alleging she still owed restitution for stealing from the business.

