JONESBORO — A court hearing involving the dispute over church property began earlier than normal and the judge said it would likely continue into Friday night, beyond The Sun‘s press deadline.

Special Judge Gary Arnold, a retired judge from central Arkansas, assigned to hear the case, said the sole purpose of Friday’s hearing was to decide who should have temporary possession of the real estate at 801 S. Main St., which is listed in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. A trial to settle to the property ownership question is scheduled for the week of Jan. 24, 2024.

inman@jonesborosun.com