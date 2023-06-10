JONESBORO — A court hearing involving the dispute over church property began earlier than normal and the judge said it would likely continue into Friday night, beyond The Sun‘s press deadline.
Special Judge Gary Arnold, a retired judge from central Arkansas, assigned to hear the case, said the sole purpose of Friday’s hearing was to decide who should have temporary possession of the real estate at 801 S. Main St., which is listed in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. A trial to settle to the property ownership question is scheduled for the week of Jan. 24, 2024.
It’s a three-way dispute.
The church formerly named First United Methodist Church voted Dec. 15 to no longer be affiliated with the worldwide United Methodist Church. The following day, the statewide governing body, the Arkansas Conference, declared “exigent circumstances” and filed liens against the property claiming the real estate is held in trust for the Christian denomination as a whole.
The congregation then filed suit Dec. 19, seeking a court order granting “quiet title” to the property, said to be insured for $25 million.
At issue are 20 deeds to property the congregation has acquired since 1920.
Some of the titles show the church’s name during the segregation era as First Methodist Episcopal Church South, which was later succeed by First Methodist Church of Jonesboro. The congregation became known in 1968 as First United Methodist Church, following a merger with the smaller denomination, known as the Evangelical United Brethren.
In May, the judge allowed the “real” First United Methodist Church, made up of members who didn’t want to break away from the globally-connected church, to intervene.
That congregation has “hundreds of members,” Julie Isaacson, chair of the reorganized church council, testified.
As the hearing began the three sides handed the judge binders containing thousands of pages each of documents to be considered by the judge in making his decision.
Then they made their arguments and later, called witnesses, starting with Isaacson.
Judy Henry, attorney for Isaacson’s congregation, argued that if the judge doesn’t grant possession to the Arkansas Conference, her congregation should receive temporary possession.
“We have 100 percent possession rights and the petitioner, Church Inc., has zero,” Henry said, of the former First United Methodist Church.
During her testimony Isaacson said her group has been faithful to the United Methodist Church, and follows church law, known as the Book of Discipline, despite the majority vote of the overall congregation. She also acknowledged that the members of the “real” First United Methodist Church were behind newspaper, billboard and social media advertising the “Stay UMC” movement.
The split in Jonesboro is part of a wider dispute across the country over church doctrine and human sexuality, said Chris Averitt, an attorney for the exiting congregation.
“The issue that came up that gives rise to this the dispute over human sexuality. Everybody knows that,” Averitt said. “There are some other issues, but everybody knows that’s the dispute. And it involves people’s conscience, and it involves their reading of scripture and it goes to the scriptural authority issue.”
While the Book of Discipline prohibits self-professing homosexual pastors and states that homosexuality is inconsistent with biblical teachings, the issue remains a source of dispute, he said.
“The problem the Methodist Church has as a whole is that the Book of Discipline can’t be enforced,” Averitt contended. “If it could be enforced, this church wouldn’t have disaffiliated. But it can’t, and so that’s how this all came about.”
To date 107 congregations in Arkansas and 5,321 nationwide have gained approval to depart the United Methodist Church, according to a tally by the church’s news agency, UM News.
The Jonesboro congregation is one of three in Arkansas that did not gain formal disaffiliation approval following a step-by-step process that was added to the Book of Discipline in 2019.
After conducting a series of town-hall style meetings and other communications as part of the process, the Jonesboro congregation voted 944 to 412 on July 31 to disaffiliate. The Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Annual Conference, the denomination’s state governing body, then developed a disaffiliation agreement with the Jonesboro congregation in which the Jonesboro church would receive the real estate in exchange for one-year’s payments on financial obligations to the worldwide church. That totaled roughly $800,000.
The new entity would also accept responsibility for two loans from First Community Bank totaling $4.95 million.
At a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of church leaders from across the state, the agreement was rejected by a vote of 335 to 254.
The Rev. Tony Griffin, president of the Arkansas Conference, testified Friday that the Jonesboro congregation continued to be recognized as a United Methodist Church until the December meeting, which was called by church leaders without the consent of the denomination’s district superintendent.
Griffin said the Jonesboro church had the option to take the disaffiliation proposal back to the Arkansas Conference for a second vote, but didn’t.
Both the Arkansas Conference and the “real” First United Methodist Church are seeking financial accounting from the break-away congregation.
The congregation established a separate bank account at First Security Bank under the name of First Methodist Church. Averitt said the church incorporated under the advice of Arkansas Conference leaders. After the Arkansas Conference voted down the disaffiliation agreement, that special account became more important, Averitt said, because the Arkansas Conference wants control of the money in the First Community Bank account.
“Many people said, ‘I’m not going to tithe to the United Methodist Church and run the risk that my hard-earned money goes to somebody else,’” so they contributed to the First Security account, Averitt said. “Not everybody, but some.”
The money in the First Security Bank account is used to supplement the expenses of the church’s operation, Averitt said.
Averitt said forcing the congregation to vacate the property before the trial would disrupt not only worship services on Sunday, but a total of 26 ministries the church operates from child care to drug rehabilitation and other services.
