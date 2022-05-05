JONESBORO — It’s not often that a landlord goes to court to evict a tenant who always paid the rent on time. It’s also unusual for a city to sue the landlord for what that tenant is doing in that upscale neighborhood.
The two cases were consolidated for the purpose of a decision, and on Tuesday, the city won its case in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a letter opinion, Judge Pamela Honeycutt declared the two-story, 4,200-square-foot house at 900 Melton Drive a “nuisances, and the least restrictive remedy is to grant the City the injunction and abatement, to close the property and put it in the temporary custody of the Court.”
Now, City Attorney Carol Duncan must submit a proposed order reflecting the judge’s ruling, with input from attorneys for the landlord and tenant.
The city filed suit against landlord Jeffrey Brown and tenant Willis Hooks last August, citing numerous drug arrests, complaints of noise and high traffic volumes at the residence off of Southwest Drive.
R. Scott Troutt, attorney for Hooks, said his client has the option to appeal.
“There are issues of law in this case that are very far from settled, and we need to evaluate our options on how to move forward with that,” Troutt said Wednesday. One thing that wasn’t mentioned in the judges’ letter opinion was when Hooks would have to vacate the house.
Chris Jester, attorney for landlord Brown, said he’s also wondering about that.
“I’m generally happy with the judge’s ruling, but I don’t totally know what it means,” Jester said. “I don’t know what the city is going to require of him.”
Hooks has lived in the house since 2014, under a lease to purchase agreement. He made an initial $20,000 non-refundable down payment and was paying $1,333 in rent ever since.
In her eight-page letter, Honeycutt reviewed testimony from an October hearing in which police detailed events dating back to 2016, including an undercover drug buy from Hooks, and the arrests of other people for a variety of reasons.
One neighbor testified to a large amount of traffic to the house, most staying 10 minutes or less.
“He further stated the individuals often sit and wait until Hooks arrives home, some appear on foot and some in vehicles,” Honeycutt wrote.
Another neighbor testified she observed an abnormal number of visitors “all hours of the day.”
At that hearing in October, Hooks acknowledged a 2013 conviction for theft by receiving, a 2016 arrest in Paragould for the sale of drugs and the July 2021 arrest on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine at the Melton Drive address. He was also arrested in January 2021 on a warrant for revocation of his probation in the 2013 case.
As for the high traffic to his home, Hooks said he was running his landscaping business out of his home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The visitors who came to his house were employees who were dropping by to get job instructions or to be paid, he said.
