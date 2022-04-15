JONESBORO — A federal judge ruled this week a man who sued the City of Jonesboro over the way the city enforced a code violation failed to show how the city violated his constitutional rights.
U.S. District Judge Brian Miller dismissed the lawsuit Thursday.
The federal complaint was filed on behalf of Jay Parnell in November 2020.
Parnell had claimed the city seized more than $20,000 in personal property while enforcing a tall grass violation.
Parnell’s home at 1013 W. Lawson Road is adjacent to property owned by Christian Construction Inc. Parnell is the registered agent, secretary and vice president of the construction company.
“The weeds and other vegetation growth that led to this ordinance violation laid within the property lines of Christian Construction, Inc.,” not his residential property, according to the lawsuit.
After Parnell was cited to court, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on Aug. 28, 2019, found Parnell guilty of violation of the tall grass ordinance and ordered Parnell to “cut weeds, grass and plant growth and to remove the storage and accumulation of pallets, building materials, household items, inoperable vehicles, tires, metal drums, scrap metal and air conditioning units to the satisfaction of Jonesboro Code Enforcement and submit proof to the Court on or before October 28, 2019.”
After the judge’s deadline passed, city officials set out to enforce Fowler’s order.
Attorney Jacob Holmes said in the lawsuit Parnell represented himself in district court and no one had warned him that the city would have the right to seize his property. He said Parnell is a cancer patient and was unable to do much physical labor at the time.
He appealed his county district court conviction to Craighead County Circuit Court, but that court affirmed his conviction.
In dismissing Parnell’s civil rights lawsuit, Miller, the federal judge, rejected Parnell’s claim that the city violated his right to due process when it carried out the cleanup order and removed property from the land.
Parnell had also claimed the city’s property code was unconstitutionally vague and that the city’s actions were irrational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.