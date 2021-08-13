JONESBORO — The man accused of killing an 18-year-old Osceola man on Monday was back in District Court on Friday for a probation revocation bond hearing before Judge Tommy Fowler.
Laroy Starks, 19, of Jonesboro, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Roderick Hale Jr.
“I was just trying to protect myself,” Starks, who was crying, told the judge. “I wasn’t trying to hurt nobody.”
Fowler didn’t add anymore money to Starks’ bond, which is $10 million.
Jermaine Jones, 24, of Jonesboro, was charged with three counts of second-degree forgery, 2 counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and one count of simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs. Fowler have Jones a $150,000 bond.
In other actions, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Charles Saddler, 21, of Harrisburg, with theft of property; $35,000 bond.
Christina Weaver, 25, of Jacksonville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and two traffic violations; $2,500 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and parole violation; $25,000 bond.
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg, with three counts of breaking or entering vehicles, theft, fleeing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication; $50,000 bond.
Gary McIllwain, 41, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $25,000 bond.
Kaitlin McCoy, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of Schedule IV or V drug and public intoxication; $15,000 bond.
Kelly Bedard, 56, of Heber Springs, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Trenton Junyor, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Leo Kregul, 53, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Desmon Love, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $10,000 bond.
Rebecka Hatcher, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
