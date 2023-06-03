Fowler

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler sits on the bench Friday in the video courtroom at the Justice Complex in Jonesboro.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler will receive a national honor in August from the American Bar Association, Judicial Division, National Conference of Specialized Court Judges (NCSCJ).

Fowler will receive the 2023 Franklin N. Flaschner Award in recognition of his exemplary contributions in providing high quality judicial education and training to judges, according to a press release.