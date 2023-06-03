JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler will receive a national honor in August from the American Bar Association, Judicial Division, National Conference of Specialized Court Judges (NCSCJ).
Fowler will receive the 2023 Franklin N. Flaschner Award in recognition of his exemplary contributions in providing high quality judicial education and training to judges, according to a press release.
The award will be presented at the NCSCJ Dinner and Awards Program during the ABA’s annual meeting in Denver on Aug. 2-8.
The Flaschner Award is given to the nation’s outstanding judge who has made significant contributions on local, state and national levels to continuing education of the judiciary and in other ways improved the quality of justice in courts with special and limited jurisdiction. The recipient must possess the high ideas, personal character and competence in performing judicial duties that were exemplified by the late Chief Justice Franklin N. Flaschner of the District Court in Massachusetts who died in 1976, according to the release.
Fowler said he was humbled to receive the accolade.
“I am honored to receive this award,” he said. “Quality judicial education ensures the competence of the judiciary, but more importantly, it ensures public trust and confidence in the judiciary. I remain committed to improving the quality of justice in the courts and appreciate the investment made by the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts and the National Judicial College in my judicial education and faculty development.”
Fowler said Friday that he holds educational training for not only district and circuit judges in Arkansas, but also for the the Arkansas District and Circuit Court Clerks associations, the state trial court administrators and others.
Next week, Fowler will address the Arkansas Sheriffs Association and in the fall he’ll speak to the Arkansas Prosecutors Association.
He has traveled to other states to speak to judiciary group, including Missouri in March, Kansas in April, Nevada in May and Arizona this month.
Fowler has also addressed conferences sponsored by the American Bar Association in Washington, D.C., and New Orleans.
Fowler said he speaks on various topics including judicial ethics, court efficiency and new issues such as laws governing autonomous vehicles.
With self-driving vehicles, he said if the person in the vehicle is intoxicated and the vehicle is self-driving, laws don’t specify that the person can be charged. Fowler said most states haven’t addressed issues arising from the new technology.
Fowler received the prestigious R.E.L. Wilson Award when he graduated from Arkansas State University in 1993. He graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville in 1998.
In 2001, he began serving as a deputy Craighead County District Court prosecuting attorney. During that time, he prosecuted more than 20,000 cases.
In early August 2015, Gov. Asa Hutchison appointed Fowler as a circuit judge for the 2nd Judicial District. In 2016, he was elected as one of two district court judges, taking office on Jan 1, 2017.
After taking office Fowler and the other newly-elected district judge, David Boling, terminated the for-profit Justice Network, which had been administrating the county’s probationary services for years.
As a result, the Justice Network sued the two judges in federal court, culminating with a decision by the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis upholding the judges’ decision.
Fowler said during his talks with the various groups he brings up the case, showing that a probationary service shouldn’t have clients saddled with court debts.
During college, Fowler waited tables at Pierro’s restaurant and someone whom he waited on was so impressed that the person anonymously arranged to pay for two years of his college expenses as long as he maintained a grade point average of at least 3.0.
He said he never learned the patron’s identity.
In 2019, Fowler retired as director of the American Legion Arkansas Boys State, a group he served with for 31 years.
Fowler and his wife, Kristin, live in Jonesboro.
