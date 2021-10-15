JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a total of A $100,000 bond Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with several crimes.
Antonio Cortez Moore, 40, of 506 Labaume St., was charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanors possession of marijuana, fleeing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and driving on a suspended license.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Robert DeWitt, 43, of Lafe, with possession of meth or cocaine with intent to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $100,000 bond.
Michael Shields, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor assault on a family or household member; $50,000 bond.
Erica Griffin, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and obstructing governmental operations; $10,000 bond.
Breanna Palmer, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $3,500 bond.
Mary Pittman, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Omar James, 22, of Jonesboro, with criminal trespass and probation violation; total $2,000 bond.
Kevin Markovich, 35, of Paragould, with probation violation; $20,000 bond.
Antonio Randall, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and resisting arrest; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Jeremiah Pate, 25, of Milwaukee, Wis., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; $30,000 bond.
Jacob Penley, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
