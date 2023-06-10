JONESBORO — A Marion man’s failure to show up in Craighead County Circuit Court got him a $150,000 bond issued by the circuit judge.
Juwan Young, 24, also failed to show up in Craighead County District Court. That FTA earned him a $5,000 cash-only bond from District Judge David Boling.
Young’s next court date is June 28.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Carmon Freeman, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Deray Muntz, 42, of Bono, with probation violation; released on his own recognizance.
Joshua Rains, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 22 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Scotty Hammock, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Melissa Johnson, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Michael Nichols, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving while intoxicated and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond.
Linda Pennington, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
James Shaver, 28, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, fleeing and criminal trespass; $1,500 bond.
