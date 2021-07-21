JONESBORO — A Memphis man’s history with guns and violence earned him a $500,000 bond Wednesday.
District Judge Tommy Fowler gave that amount to Demarco Mitchell, 27, who is changed with using a gun in a count of terroristic threatening.
Mitchell was shot in the left arm in June. He was treated at a local hospital before being transported to a Memphis hospital.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Shandra Campbell, 35, of Cash, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $15,000 bond.
Logan Stewart, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of a firearm on school grounds; $100,000 bond.
