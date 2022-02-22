JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man could be sitting at the Craighead County Detention Center for some time.
Special Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. found probable cause Tuesday to charge Joshua Campbell, 32, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor failures to appear.
Wilson set Campbell’s bail for the felonies at $250,000 cash-only and a $5,000 bond for the misdemeanors.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Thomas White, 52, of Bay, with second-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest, second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication; $3,500 bond.
Lance McGee, 43, of Brookland, with second-degree battery; recognizance bond.
Ashley Sharp, 21, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Thomas Kenney, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and parole violation; $5,000 bond.
Orlando Smith, 33, of Vilonia, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing; $5,000 bond.
Paul Ford, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Donald Mayes, 65, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tanya Wilson, 44, of Jonesboro, with theft of property and parole violation; $7,500 bond.
Brashawn Henry, 35, of Jonesboro, first-degree criminal mischief; released on $10,000 bond.
