JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro man with committing a terroristic act involving gunfire.
Tyrone Allison was arrested Wednesday by Jonesboro police for a warrant through the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Boling set bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Anthony Pipes, 33, of Hardy, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; released on a $1,500 bond.
Andrea Snow, 24, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, theft and possession of marijuana; released on bond.
Christopher McAnally, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and public sexual indecency; $7,500 bond.
Heath Cain, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Angel Cude, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Currie, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Phillip Forbs, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Ronnie Hensley, 34, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Robert Ingram, 30, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent insurance act; $1,500 bond.
Kendrick Pinto, 40, of Jonesboro, failures to appear; released on his own recognizance after showing proof of incarceration during court dates.
Julius Roberson, 24, of Pocahontas, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Victor Scott, 26, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Rakeem Warren, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Richard Wilson, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
