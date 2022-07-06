JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and a Class A misdemeanor.
Emanuel Sanders, 39, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is also charged with violation of a no-contact order.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were sent to 300 Garden Manor apartments on Sunday about an assault.
Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect had a gun. Officers spoke to the victim who said Sanders choked her and struck her in the face. She said Sanders was displaying the firearm in a threatening manner, the affidavit said.
Sanders was in a back room and initially refused to come out. He eventually did and was taken into custody.
Fowler set Sanders’ bond at $35,000 cash-only, required him to wear an ankle monitor if released and issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Carey Johnson, 54, of Mountain Home, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and criminal impersonation; $50,000 bond.
Aaron Johnson-Bey, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm, refusal to submit to arrest and misdemeanor fleeing; $15,000 bond.
Destiney Ridgel, 30, of Newark, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Kenneth Ridgel, 25, of Tuckerman, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.