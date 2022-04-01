JONESBORO — Citing uncertainty over the simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, District Judge David Boling gave a $75,000 bond for a Trumann man.
Trevor Poston, 41, of the 200 block of Bell Terrace in Trumann, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Poston was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Parker and Woodsprings roads.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the female driver of the vehicle told officers that the gun belonged to her and that she purchased it at a Jonesboro pawn shop.
Poston had $1,800 in cash in his wallet and drugs in his possession. The money was seized.
Judges routinely set at least a $150,000 bond for simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Timothy Gann, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court; $25,000 bond.
Mary Winters, 42, of Illinois, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,000 bond.
Morgan Hanasowski, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $2,500 bond.
Stacey Church, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond.
Bradley Wilson, 37, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court; $7,500 bond.
Sim Michael Flora, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Colten Smith, 27, of Brookland, with felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and fictitious tags; $2,500 bond.
Shasta Davis, 32, of Forrest City, with second-degree assault on an EMT or medical technician; $1,000 bond.
Amie Eggers-Wille, 37, of Jonesboro, with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
