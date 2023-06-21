JONESBORO — A judge on Tuesday began hearing testimony in a tax dispute over whether NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital should be exempt from property taxes.
Should the hospital lose the case, it faces liability for $2,868,540.85 in property taxes through 2022, David D. Wisdom of Friday, Eldridge & Clark, LLP of Little Rock said in a pre-trial documents.
In 2018, Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell notified the hospital and Northeast Arkansas Clinic Charitable Foundation that she was revoking the charitable tax exemption for some of the real estate, including the NEA Baptist Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care and for the Doctor’s Building for the 2019 year. Both those parcels are in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. In addition, she denied tax-exempt status for a physical therapy building at 909 Enterprise Drive.
Both the hospital and the doctor’s group are federally-recognized 501 (C)(3) nonprofits.
NEA Baptist and NEA Clinic appealed Towell’s decision to County Judge Marvin Day, who upheld the decision in 2020.
The next step was to appeal to Craighead County Circuit Court, where Judge Melissa Richardson began a two-day trial.
The Arkansas Constitution grants tax-exempt status for certain real estate, such as public property used exclusively for public purposes; churches used as such; cemeteries used exclusively as such; school buildings and apparatus; libraries and grounds used exclusively for school purposes; and buildings and grounds and materials used exclusively for public charity.
Ark. Code Annotated 26-3-301, Subsection (7) provides that “[a]ll buildings belonging to institutions of purely public charity, together with the land actually occupied by these institutions, not leased or otherwise used with a view to profit, and all moneys and credits appropriated solely to sustaining and belonging exclusively to, these institutions” shall be exempt from taxation.
“Here, the assessor determined that the portions of the parcels used for the hospital are exempt from taxation as a charity, but the portions of the parcels used as offices where physicians offer professional services for fees are not,” attorneys representing the county said in a pre-trial document.
Baptist cites a 1907 Arkansas Supreme Court decision in a case against Sisters of Mercy in Hot Springs that accepting pay from some patients doesn’t disqualify the tax-exempt status.
In that decision, the court wrote, “The fact of receiving money from some of the [hospital] patients does not, we think, at all impair the character of the charity, so long as the money thus received is devoted altogether to the charitable object which the institution is intended to further … Property which is used directly for the purpose and in the operation of the charity is exempt, though it may also be used in a manner to yield some return and thereby reduce the expenses.”
But Towell’s attorneys argue that the health care landscape has changed dramatically since the Sisters of Mercy case, calling Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation, with its affiliates or subsidiaries, a “polycorporate enterprise.”
“The BMHCC system includes approximately 80 to 90 entities, some of which are for-profit entities,” James Leon Holmes, of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC of Little Rock argued in the pre-trial document. “Collectively, the enterprise generates annual revenue of approximately $3.5 billion. It is engaged in a ‘very competitive’ market, as its Chief Legal Officer said in his deposition.”
Holmes noted that the Memphis-based system has even sought to block a merger and acquisition by its leading competitor in Memphis, the Methodist Health Care system.
Richardson will likely announce a decision at a later date.
