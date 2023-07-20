JONESBORO — In a decision handed down Tuesday, Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson ruled that NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital’s related entity, NEA Clinic, is not a tax-exempt charitable organization and must pay property taxes.

Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell, in her official capacity, held that NEA Baptist’s Cancer Center and its NEA Clinic were not exempt from paying property taxes for their use of the hospital’s Doctor’s Building.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com