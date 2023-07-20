JONESBORO — In a decision handed down Tuesday, Craighead County Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson ruled that NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital’s related entity, NEA Clinic, is not a tax-exempt charitable organization and must pay property taxes.
Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell, in her official capacity, held that NEA Baptist’s Cancer Center and its NEA Clinic were not exempt from paying property taxes for their use of the hospital’s Doctor’s Building.
Richardson ruled that since the Cancer Center is run and staffed by NEA Baptist employees, that it is exempt from taxes as a charitable institution.
However, Richardson ruled that the NEA Clinic’s leasing of the Doctor’s Building at market price and that the fact that NEA Clinic’s employees are not NEA Baptist employees negates its tax-exempt status.
“The statute … indicates that the charitable exemption applies to land ‘actually occupied’ by the public charity that is ‘not leased or otherwise used with a view to profit,” Richardson wrote. “Here the premises are not ‘actually occupied’ by the hospital and instead occupied by NEA Clinic. Additionally, the premises are leased at a market rate. Accordingly, under a plain reading of A.C.A. 26-3-301 (7), the Doctor’s Building – not actually occupied by the hospital and under lease at a market rate – cannot avail itself of the statutory charitable exemption.”
Richardson wrote, “Regardless of the precise duration of the lease, however, the evidence does not support a finding by this Court that NEA Clinic is a ‘purely public charity’ under existing law.”
She also cited NEA Clinic’s financial assistance policy has exclusions, including for wellness visits or for people whose primary residence is outside of the United States.
A ruling by the state Court of Appeals in 2019, known as the “Hardesty” decision, said that “no one may be refused services on account of inability to pay.”
Attorney James Leon Holmes, who represented the assessor’s office, said Wednesday he “was pleased” with the outcome. He decline further comment, saying the ruling could be appealed.
“I was very pleased that the ruling went in our favor,” Towell said Wednesday.
In 2018, Towell notified the hospital and Northeast Arkansas Clinic Charitable Foundation that she was revoking the charitable tax exemption for some of the real estate, including the NEA Baptist Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care and for the Doctor’s Building for the 2019 year. Both those parcels are in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. In addition, she denied tax-exempt status for a physical therapy building at 909 Enterprise Drive.
According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, NEA Clinic owes just under $25,000 in taxes for 2022, if the ruling stands. Two bills – one for $21,868.52 and the second for $2,788.12 – are owed by NEA Clinic, Eddington said Wednesday.
Eddington did note that after speaking with the Assessor’s Office, he understood that there would be changes to the NEA Clinic’s bill.
Towell also said her office is reviewing applications for tax-exempt status from entities of St. Bernards.
More than a dozen states have considered or passed legislation to better define charity care, to increase transparency about the benefits hospitals provide, or, in some cases, to set minimum financial thresholds for charitable help to their communities, KFF Health News reported Monday.
In 2019, Oregon passed legislation to set floors on community benefit spending largely based on each hospital’s past expenditures as well as its operating profit margin. Illinois and Utah created spending requirements for hospitals based on the property taxes they would have been assessed as for-profit organizations.
KFF reported that in Pennsylvania, the local school system appealed Pottstown Hospital’s new nonprofit status, and earlier this year a state court struck down the facility’s property tax break. It cited the “eye-popping” compensation for multiple Tower Health executives as contrary to how Pennsylvania law defines a charity.
The court decision, which Tower Health is appealing, stunned the nonprofit hospital industry, which includes roughly 3,000 non-government tax-exempt hospitals nationwide.
The Pottstown case reflects the growing scrutiny of how much the nation’s nonprofit hospitals spend – and on what – to justify billions in state and federal tax breaks. In exchange for these savings, hospitals are supposed to provide community benefits, like care for those who can’t afford it and free health screenings, KFF reported.
