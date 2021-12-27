JONESBORO — The judge noted that Thomas Jay Haney had been arrested in December on domestic violence charges each of the past three years.
His latest arrest was on Christmas Eve after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony third-degree battery on a pregnant woman, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler set bond for Haney, 24, of Jonesboro at $500,000.
In this latest case, police said the victim, six months’ pregnant, told them she arrived home from work on Dec. 16, and discovered Haney, her former boyfriend, had forced his way inside the home without her knowledge.
She said Haney put his fingers inside her mouth and tried to push them to the back of her throat. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim bit Haney’s fingers, prompting him to shove her head between his legs and squeeze it with his thighs while punching her in the sides and back of the head. She was finally able to escape the home and call for help.
Police said Haney was already under a court order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.
Should he be released, Fowler said Haney would have to wear an electronic monitor.
In another case of domestic violence, the judge found probable cause to charge Isaac Lampkin, 24, of Paragould, with felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battering and false imprisonment. His bond was set at $150,000.
Police said they responded to a disturbance Christmas Eve at a local motel, where they found Lampkin. During the course of the encounter, the victim said Lampkin began punching her in the face, while also striking her baby.
Detective Adam Hampton said in a probable cause affidavit Lampkin put a blanket over the woman and child and held her mouth and nose so that she could not scream. She managed to escape the room and call for help. Both the victim and baby had injuries, Hampton said.
