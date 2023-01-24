JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours gave his approval for the state Office of Prosecutor Coordinator to appoint a special prosecutor involving allegations against Harrisburg attorney Jarrett Cobb.
The 2nd Judicial Prosecuting Attorney, Sonia Fonticiella, filed a request for a special prosecutor to investigate Cobb’s dealings on three matters: A.C.A. 5-27-602, 5-53-111(B)(1) and 5-18-103(2).
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting the investigation, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland. The file has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office, pending the appointment of one.
In his ruling on Tuesday, Philhours wrote, “The Court being well and sufficiently advised as to matters of law and fact, finds that there exists a conflict of representation in the above styled cause by the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District for the State of Arkansas. The Court hereby determines that a Special Prosecutor should be appointed. An order is necessary before the Prosecutor Coordinator can appoint a duly qualified special prosecutor.”
Philhours then recused himself from serving as a special prosecutor.
Lake City attorney Zach Morrison on Monday filed a motion against the appointment.
Among the items objected to in his motion, Morrison listed:
“It is important for this Court to note the following at the outset:
“a. Cobb has not been arrested;
“b. No criminal charges have been filed by Fonticiella or any other prosecutor;
“c. There has been no arrest warrant issued, nor any finding of probable cause for filing of criminal charges;
“d. That Cobb denies any and all criminal responsibility related to the statutes cited in the Fonticiella’s motion.
“4. Upon Fonticiella’s unprecedented, unnecessary and untoward public filing of her motion with the Circuit Court Clerk, action clearly taken without any statutory authority allowing her to do so, the Circuit Clerk assigned her motion a new criminal circuit court case number: 16JCR-23-85.”
On Monday, Fonticiella said she couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation, but that she stands by her filling of the motion last week.
A receptionist with the Prosecutor Coordinator’s Office in Little Rock said Tuesday there are several factors which will determine the appointment of a special prosecutor.
