JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours gave his approval for the state Office of Prosecutor Coordinator to appoint a special prosecutor involving allegations against Harrisburg attorney Jarrett Cobb.

The 2nd Judicial Prosecuting Attorney, Sonia Fonticiella, filed a request for a special prosecutor to investigate Cobb’s dealings on three matters: A.C.A. 5-27-602, 5-53-111(B)(1) and 5-18-103(2).

