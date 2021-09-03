JONESBORO — A proposed tax increase on more than 120,000 acres protected by the Cache River Drainage District of Craighead, Jackson and Lawrence counties gained the approval of a circuit judge this week.
The $4.50 per acre assessment will be used for a $4 million project to stabilize the riverbanks and remove vegetation and sediment buildup in some areas of the river.
The district’s current tax rate has generated an average of $68,000 a year since 2014. The increase is expected to provide more than $500,000 annually.
Judge Dan Ritchey rejected a smaller tax proposal in 2017, citing a lack of proper notice and other considerations. The plan Richey approved Thursday had been filed Sept. 13, 2019. There had been some landowners who were actively fighting the increase, but Richey noted no one testified against the current proposal. He noted that he heard testimony from 20 witnesses during a July hearing.
“Most of these witnesses were property holders who farmed or leased land for many years, individually or as a family,” Richey wrote in his decision. “Other witnesses presented specific facts and information regarding the detrimental impact of the flooding and the need for (the district’s) assistance.”
Under Arkansas law regarding drainage ditches, a circuit judge must approve any increase in taxes. Historically, property owners were assessed annual taxes based on the amount of economic benefit they would receive from the flood control measures.
The Cache River Drainage District of Craighead, Jackson and Lawrence counties was established in 1916.
