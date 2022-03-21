JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several charges on Monday.
Jamie James Mack, 32, of the 600 block of East Alpine Street, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal attempt and second-degree battery of a person over the age of 60.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Jacob Daffron, Mack knocked on the door of a neighbor, a 69-year-old woman, and dragged her into his apartment. Mack attempted to force the victim to perform oral sex on him, however she was able to fight him off and began yelling, the affidavit said.
Mack left the scene but was arrested in White County.
Fowler set a $150,000 bond for Mack and ordered a mental health screening for him.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Harthorner Goforth, 36, of West Memphis, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia;$35,000 bond.
Kashiwa Milligan, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Pat Bass, 63, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and non-payment of fines; $15,000 bond.
Courtney Hembry, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Jeffery Bigler, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $5,500 bond.
Michael Lozano, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Ava Stovall, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and tampering with evidence; $4,500 bond.
Janet Goodson, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Deontae Murphy, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and public intoxication; $3,500 bond.
Sean Gardner, 44, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Timothy Freeman, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,500 bond.
Shenail Williams, 48, of Little Rock, with theft of $5,000 or less; $35,000 bond.
